KwaNobuhle’s flood-damaged Matanzima Bridge finally reopened

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WELCOME DEVELOPMENT: Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe celebrates the reopening of the Matanzima Bridge in KwaNobuhle after it was damaged in the 2024 floods

Seventeen months after it was damaged during a flood that claimed more than a dozen lives in Nelson Mandela Bay, the Matanzima Bridge in KwaNobuhle was officially reopened on Thursday.

However, before a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the taxi industry asked mayor Babalwa Lobishe to investigate officials in the metro over what they called corruption in the allocation of contracts for the bridge’s reconstruction.

Santaco Eastern Cape secretary Mtutuzeli Madwara said it was through the taxi industry’s involvement that the bridge was finally reopened.

In March, hundreds of taxi operators and drivers, members of the Uitenhage and District Taxi Association (UDTA), took to the streets, blocking roads, demanding answers about the collapsed bridge and why repair work had not started.

“There’s not a single person who can deny the fact that as we are opening the bridge today, it’s because of the taxi industry,” Madwara said.

“There are some who started it but were overwhelmed. We had to intervene.

“From construction, if we had allowed municipal systems to continue as they had been going, there would’ve been bloodshed here, but we were bold enough to say that we respect you as contractors, but we want the road opened — don’t fight.

“To the government officials who were responsible for this bridge and formed part of the [alleged] corruption, may you be caught.

“I am saying this because we need an investigation into this matter.

“Investigate yourself, even if you’re implicated, mayor,” Madwara said.

Repairs included fixing embankments near the intersection of Matanzima and Nomakhwezana roads, a contract awarded to Power Construction.

EMPA Construction handled the reconstruction of the Matanzima Bridge abutments, with both repairs costing the city R89m.

Lobishe said she was excited to see the work finished.

“We might have started the work due to the disaster, but it was necessary because it pointed us to the maintenance of the bridge.

“The bridge has been lifted, and thorough efforts have been made to ensure the bridge is sustained for another 50 years.

“The bridge is now accessible, the health facility is now accessible, and cars can now drive on the road,” she said.

Responding to criticism for how long it took the municipality to repair the bridge, Lobishe said critics would always be there.

“Some people are there to criticise us, so we’re able to move and nudge us to perfection, and I think we’ve managed to do so.

“They put us in the spotlight and even today, we’re in the spotlight for good.

“We’ve done this under tremendous pressure. This project hasn’t only benefited the main contractor but also SMMEs.”

Power Construction contractor Byron Liebenberg said he was thrilled with the quality of the work.

“We had to jack the bridge up, replace the bearings and put the new foundation layers on top of that, and then we had to do some gradient corrections to increase the slope stability of the water that’s coming down.

“It was under pressure, but I must commend the local community and the local SMMEs for helping us, because without them, we wouldn’t have been able to complete the job on time and within the time span that we were allocated in terms of the budget.

“The timeframe was six months, and we managed to complete it within the six months,” Liebenberg said.

KwaNobuhle resident Thembisile Nogampule said he was happy about the reopening.

WAIT IS OVER: The new Matanzima Bridge is finally complete after it was extensively damaged in the 2024 floods (FREDLIN ADRIAAN)

The Herald