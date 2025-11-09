Abandoned structures in R36m temporary housing project stripped by vandals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WHAT A WASTE: Hundreds of temporary housing units at the 1948 Walmer settlement remain empty and vandalised

No roofs, doors or windows — and stripped of electrical wiring.

This is the sorry situation as vandals continue to wreak havoc on the hundreds of temporary houses at the 1948 settlement in Walmer township, which cost the municipality R36m to build.

Many of the structures have remained abandoned for a year since the Airport Valley residents were supposed to move in.

The moves were meant to make way for a R58m RDP development at Airport Valley.

But many refused to relocate until they were on the list of promised RDP houses and utility services had been provided at the new site, leaving the municipality to seek a court order for their removal.

Meanwhile, opportunistic occupiers have moved into the derelict temporary units.

Those who did relocate say they have been left in limbo, with no communication on when permanent housing will be built.

The 1948 settlement, located 5km away just off Victoria Drive, was completed in 2024 to accommodate 1,849 residents.

A total of 600 prefab structures were built at a cost of R36m.

But to date only 108 people have moved.

On Friday, in a section of the new settlement, scores of the prefab structures were almost entirely without walls or roofs.

At another section, windows, doors and any trace of electrical wiring had been removed.

This included cables running overhead on power lines meant to be connected to a transformer.

In this section, people who were not from Airport Valley had started occupying some units.

A 45-year-old woman said she had moved in last week.

“I cannot say I know what is going on here,” she said.

“I just came because we saw that the houses were empty, and for now I am staying in this one.”

More than 25 units had asbestos covers, and some had names written on them with markers.

There were also hundreds of steel frames dumped in an open field.

Sinethemba Sikhutshelwa, who came from Airport Valley, said people arrived after security guards were pulled from the site.

“I think people just saw houses and moved in,” Sikhutshelwa said.

“We are happy about that because at least they are not going to waste.

“All those units with asbestos roofs are from people who decided to fix them for themselves.”

Sikhuthshelwa said they were told the steel frames had come from the Marikana informal settlement.

“Some of those people are from Marikana,” he said.

“We do not know what happened there, but those frames were just brought here with the asbestos roofs, and people started taking them.”

Simtembile Beshe, who had been living at Airport Valley for close to 30 years, said that since their relocation, there had been no updates on when they would get their RDP houses.

“Well, we came here being told that they wanted to build houses, but now it’s quiet,” he said.

“Sometimes there are rumours in the group that the court process is still ongoing, but no one ever comes to tell us anything.”

The municipality applied for the order in terms of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act.

The first hearing had been due to start on December 5 2024.

In motivating for the application, the city argued that, as with all budgeted allocations, any unspent funds were forfeited, and the following year’s allocation was reduced accordingly.

Asked about the grant, metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said that due to the grant conditions, the funds would now be redirected to other projects.

He said the municipality was aware that about 200 people had moved into the units illegally.

About 172 units were still empty.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is awaiting the court eviction application order outcome; the matter is enrolled in the courts,” he said.

He said the security guards had been pulled out because there was no longer a budget.

“Due to budget limitations, security couldn’t be extended,” he said.

“This is also after agreement with the community that relocation would not stop.”

Asked about the plan for the units and the relocations, human settlements political head Thembinkosi Mafana said the directorate was repairing units as people moved in.

“Further action depends on community co-operation or the granting of the resettlement/eviction court order for the invaders.”