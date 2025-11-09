Should metro call Ghostbusters?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SALARY POSER: Nelson Mandela Bay City Hall. The latest audit committee report by chair Michelle Wait shows that at least 21 municipal employees could not be verified, on top of 36 already unaccounted for earlier this year

Nelson Mandela Bay may be bleeding millions of rand to more than 50 ghost employees as a result of weak internal controls.

A damning audit report revealed the municipality had failed to act on more than 90% of findings flagged by the city’s internal audit report, as well as the Auditor-General of SA (AGSA) for the 2023/2024 financial year.

The latest audit committee report by chair Michelle Wait shows that at least 21 municipal employees could not be verified, on top of 36 already unaccounted for earlier in 2025.

This has raised fears that the city is paying salaries to people who may not exist.

In her report, contained in a municipal public accounts committee agenda, Wait wrote that the committee reviewed reports by the city’s top management.

She warned that the sluggish implementation of audit action plans — with only 8% of internal audit and 18% of AG findings addressed — left the city dangerously exposed to fraud, waste and poor service delivery.

The report was meant to be tabled and debated during an Mpac meeting on Tuesday last week. However, the meeting did not happen as it was not quorate.

Wait’s report also flagged glaring weaknesses across key departments, from logistics and fleet management to social relief funds and occupational health, suggesting a deep rot in the municipality’s financial and governance systems.

“While management has committed to addressing these in the internal audit reports and through commitments made directly to the AGSA, the implementation rate is very slow,” she wrote.

“It is the view of the committee that this slow implementation rate of the audit action plans continued to expose the municipality to vulnerabilities in the execution of its strategies and plans.

“This is also a red flag that audit outcomes will most likely not improve in the upcoming audit.”

Wait’s report, which covered the last quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year, said that during an employee verification process 21 workers did not present themselves during the third quarter.

“In addition to the 36 employees identified in part 1 as reported in the [third] quarter, 21 employees did not present themselves for verification in the second audit,” the report noted.

“The committee is still not convinced that management has taken the necessary steps to mitigate the risk of these being ghost employees, including but not limited to stopping the salary payments pending verification.

“The municipality might be paying fictitious employees, resulting in financial loss.”

Even more troubling, the city’s human resource management services unit has no complete, up-to-date record of who is actually employed, allowing the payroll system to operate with virtually no oversight.

This means the municipality does not have an accurate count of who is on its payroll, raising the possibility that salaries could still be paid to individuals who no longer work for the city, or worse, never did.

“Incorrect salaries and wages might be paid to the incorrect individuals ... this could lead to financial loss and possible grievances by the affected employee,” Wait wrote.

“No listing of active employees is kept by the human resource management services office, only payroll.

“The risk is the municipality might not know the total number of its active employees, and payroll may keep paying employees that are no longer working for the municipality, resulting in financial loss to the municipality.”

Asked to comment on the findings in the report, Mpac chair Luxolo Namette declined to comment.

“I can’t comment because the meeting hasn’t sat yet,” Namette said.

“We first need to deliberate.

“I’ve got a lot to say on the matter, but we first need to deliberate as a committee.”

In her report, Wait wrote that during the fourth quarter, the internal audit reviewed and reported significant gaps in the control environment of social relief funds.

“The following control weaknesses were identified, such as no policy in place to govern the disbursement of mayoral social relief funds.”

This could lead to non-transparent distribution of resources.

Wait requested that the acting city manager intervene.

She said that due to resource constraints, not all high-risk areas could be covered by the internal audit plan.

“Consequently, the internal audit unit is unable to provide the municipality with the required levels of assurance.

“The internal audit unit assurance could not cover critical areas, including performance auditing on IPTS, water demand strategy, adequacy and effectiveness of management and monitoring in respect of roads, sidewalks and bridges, IT Audits (cyber security threat assessments and vulnerability assessments), major capital projects implementation review and electricity losses.

“This challenge is exacerbated by the delays in the approval of the reviewed organogram of the municipality and the lack of audit technologies like audit management software and data analytics tools.”

Wait also highlighted concerns about instability in respect of the position of city manager.

Bay municipal manager Noxolo Nqwazi has been on suspension since February 15 2024.

She is also in court with 11 others facing fraud, corruption and other charges arising from a decision taken in 2020, while she was acting city manager, to bypass normal tender procedures and appoint HT Pelatona Projects to build 2,000 permanent toilets during a Covid-19 lockdown.

All the accused have pleaded not guilty.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya did not respond to questions by the time of going to print.