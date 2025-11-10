Company seeks tariff relief amid water quality challenges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nelson Mandela Bay council held off on approving a special water-tariff dispensation for Orion Port Elizabeth on Monday amid calls for more detail and concern that the move could strain the city’s 2025/2026 budget.

The report urged the council to grant a special water-tariff dispensation from the start of the 2025/2026 financial year, citing the company’s investment in its operations.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe tabled the report.

It says the requested adjustment is meant to offset the financial erosion on Orion’s balance sheet caused by the company’s substantial investment in a reverse osmosis (RO) plant designed to purify return effluent for reuse in its production processes.

The special tariff would apply for three years.

“Orion has formally requested a motivation for a tariff reduction because it has invested heavily in an RO plant designed to reduce potable water consumption and offset costs by utilising lower-cost return effluent water.

“However, the plant has not been operational due to two primary issues.

“The first — the quality of water from the Fishwater Flat Treatment Works has not met specifications for the RO process, and the institution is covered from this risk as part of the by-law in clause 30 of the water and sanitation by-law, which outlines the position that the NMBM cannot guarantee supply at all times due to factors outside its control.

“Second, the plant was not optimally designed to accommodate fluctuations in water quality, leading to operational challenges.”

Lobishe’s report states that Orion spent a total of R78.6m in its water treatment project.

Motivating for approval, Lobishe wrote that Orion was a major investor, contributing to employment and economic activity.

“We have experienced recently the disinvestment by Goodyear SA, which has been one of the tyre manufacturing companies in Kariega, and we can only imagine the economic impact of such an action if other companies, such as Orion, may decide to follow suit.”

In his letter to the city, Orion managing director Nomfundo Faltein said the RO plant was constructed three years ago as a drought-response measure, intended to treat effluent from the Fish Water Flats facility.

“The project began in early 2023, involved installing a 65-metre-long pipeline from the Orion site to the municipal water treatment plant,” she wrote.

“A horizontal-boring process was used to run the pipeline 5m under a road.

“A 7-metre-deep sump had to be built for the system.

“This was a major excavation challenge because the sandy soil did not provide much solid ground.”

However, the project was hit with a 10-month delay due to various challenges by the metro.

This included vandalism and cable theft at the plant.

“Long delays were experienced in allocating site security, and were later followed by slow upgrades of the electrical infrastructure.

“As such, some of the treatment processes were ‘invaded’ by plant species that caused further significant delays,” she said.

The plant was commissioned in September 2024. The operation started on October 1 2024.

But in November, Faltein said it was discovered that the water they were receiving was substandard, and as a result, the equipment brought in for the treatment was not designed to support it.

“Upon investigation [full water analysis] by the engineers, it was discovered that FOG (fats, oils, and grease) levels were exceedingly higher than the acceptable threshold for the Ultrafiltration (UP) plant.

“The use of ‘off-spec’ feedwater can result in irreversible and permanent damage to the ultrafiltration and RO membranes.”

She said the current condition of the membranes was unknown.

“The decision was made to stop the operations to protect the installed membrane, as the damage can be irreversible.

DA councillor Dries van der Westhuyzen described the application as a “bailout” and questioned the absence of comments from budget and treasury.

“Their investment in an RO plant is admirable.

“However, it was done to reduce their costs. At no stage did they come to us and say, ‘We will share our water with you.’

“Now they want us to bail them out. The company admits in its report that its design was not optimal.

“I see that the letter from Orion is not dated. However, Orion is asking us to charge them groundwater tariffs from January 2024 up until December 2025. That’s next month.

“Nowhere in their report do they ask us for reduced water tariffs for the next three years,” Van der Westhuyzen said.

“I thought we had approved in this council a CFO. Apparently not.

“It’s like that office is still empty because one would have expected some recommendation from the CFO.”

Corporate services political head Khusta Jack asked if a liquidity test for Orion had been done.

“Is this company a going concern? If not, surely they shouldn’t have that in front of us to make a decision.”

DA councillor Rano Kayser said the municipality recently wrote off debt.

“Are we really a municipality that is obsessed with scandals? I want to propose bringing the engineering report that speaks about this.

“Let’s defer the item, let us have more information, because we don’t know how it is going to impact our budget.”

DOP councillor Sinebhongo Kwatsha also asked that the item be deferred.

“This is one of [former acting city manager] Ted’s [Pillay] items, and I’m scared when Ted’s items come in.”

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said the council should be careful when considering this item.

“Let’s defer the item. We only have a request for a tariff reduction.

“The section before us is within our powers, but not within our powers on tariff reduction.”

EFF councillor Siya Mosi accused officials of bringing items to the council that had more questions than answers.

“Whenever there’s an item brought to council, the information is limited, but we’re expected to make decisions that can wreak havoc.

“We’ve experienced so much of being given limited information and making critical decisions.”

Bay CFO Jackson Ngcelwane dismissed allegations that the Orion letter had been sitting with the municipality for two years.

“There was a task team and sessions. That discussion started in April.

“Orion submitted documents for them to be considered, basing it on the investment they made into that facility, requesting the municipality to consider a tariff reduction for potable water, not brown water.”

After extensive debate, Lobishe agreed to bring back the item at the next council meeting.

“The investor is now panicking that they incurred costs because of the negligence of the municipality two years ago.”