New political alliance aims to shake things up in Nelson Mandela Bay

DRIVING CHANGE: GOOD's Lawrence Troon, Rise Mzansi's Anelisa Msizi and Bosa's Monwabisi Peter at new political alliance Unite for Change's awareness drive in Bethelsdorp on Saturday

Ward 37 has become ground zero for new kid on the block Unite for Change, which hopes to shake things up in the Nelson Mandela Bay council after the 2026 local government elections.

The new political alliance launched a visibility drive in the ward on Saturday, with organisers going door to door in Bethelsdorp to introduce the party’s platform and try to sway would-be voters.

The campaign was attended by regional and national leaders of Build One South Africa (Bosa), GOOD and Rise Mzansi, the three parties that teamed up to form Unite for Change in Johannesburg in October.

Bosa national spokesperson Roger Solomons said a united front was now needed to tackle community issues.

“We recognise that politics and politicians alone cannot repair and rebuild Nelson Mandela Bay.

“This work requires all citizens, businesses, academics, civil society organisations, NGOs and other organised groups to work in unison,” he said.

Ward 37 is at present controlled by the DA.

GOOD Eastern Cape leader and Bay councillor Lawrence Troon said based on the performance of the established parties since the 2021 municipal poll, he doubted that many of their representatives would be back in council after next year’s election.

“People just need to ask themselves what those people have done?” he said.

“Since 2021, we have been the most vocal party on the thing that matters, fraud and corruption in the EPWP [Expanded Public Works Programme] and nepotism.

“We are where we are because of the DA and ANC — all these wards in the northern areas are there, yet you can see the state they are in.

“People in this metro will lose nothing if they give Unite for Change a chance.

“People always want political change, but that alone is not enough.

“What we want is for our ward and PR councillors to have spiritual and ethical change.

“Gangsterism has nothing to do with politics, but has more to do with ethnicity.

“It has more to do with values and principles and spiritual change.

“That’s why we want to bring all of your stakeholders on board, your church, your business and civil society —stakeholders that have been kept out — to be part of the change,” he said.

The Herald