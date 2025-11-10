Ward 40 councillor reports criminal case over sewage crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TAKING ACTION: Ward 40 councillor Jason Grobbelaar at the Kabega Park police station on Friday

Watching municipal trucks turning away as sewage flooded a park in Gqeberha prompted Ward 40 councillor Jason Grobbelaar to report a criminal complaint against the municipality for failing to deliver services.

Armed with wads of reference numbers and a chain of communications with municipal officials over leaks in the Kuyga and Greenbushes streets that have been spilling for months, Grobbelaar reported a case at the Kabega police station on Friday.

The complaints include failing to take reasonable steps to prevent pollution of the water service and contravening the constitutional right of citizens to have an environment not harmful to health or wellbeing.

Grobbelaar said the next step would be to approach the environmental management inspectorate.

“It’s a criminal offence to pollute an area,” Grobbelaar said.

“There are numerous Acts and laws that are broken, the NEMA Act [National Environmental Management Act], public nuisance, and the constitution of SA.

“People have the right to a healthy and clean environment, and that is not happening.”

He said there was no excuse for the municipality not to dredge sewer lines while it was failing to spend millions of grant funding sent back to the National Treasury.

“The municipality is going to make an excuse that the pump station has been vandalised.

“Yes, it’s been vandalised for over a year-and-a-half.

“But we are sending hundreds of millions of rand back instead of upgrading it,” Grobbelaar said.

The National Treasury rejected R142.6m from the rollover application for the 2024/2025 budget, bringing the total to R267.6m on October 22.

Of that, R43.8m was the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), which funds upgrades to large-scale water and sanitation infrastructure.

The rest is R8.5m for the Public Transport Network Grant (PTNG), R1.9m for the Energy Efficiency Demand Side Management (EEDSM) Grant, R63m of the Urban Settlements Development Grant (USDG) and the Informal Settlements Upgrading Partnership Grant (ISUPG) of which R25m was returned.

“Even if the pump station is vandalised, you can empty and relieve the pumps by clearing the lines.

“If it were you or me or any other business in the city that was polluting raw sewage in the street, I can tell you now the municipality would be there.

“They would be writing it up. But when they do it, they shrug their shoulders,” he said.

By the time of publishing, metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya had not replied to questions sent on Friday.

In his affidavit, Grobbelaar said the spills posed a health risk to residents — especially children playing in the park — and could contaminate the groundwater.

He reported the case against acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo, infrastructure and engineering acting executive director Barry Martin and political head Buyelwa Mafaya.

Mafaya said the repairs of the pump station would start on Monday.

“We appointed a contractor in August because the situation there was dire, with sewage flowing on nearly every street.

“But a week after they started, the contractor told us they had been receiving threats for extortion.

“As a result, that halted, and we opened a case. But as from Monday they will be back at the pump station escorted by police,” she said.

Wendy Haas, 32, who lives in Kuyga, said after she reported a spill from a manhole in Bonito Street, municipal officials came out and did nothing.

“They just came, looked at it and left,” she said.

“This leak runs all the way from our street, down Croaker Street and into the park.

“We have children who are constantly getting sick, but we cannot keep watch over them all the time, not to play on that water because it is in the park.

“The EPWP [Expanded Public Works Programme] workers do not even clean litter on that water, which leaves the whole area dirty,” the mother of two said.

Greenbushes resident Xolisa Manyathi, a former water ambassador, said it was demotivating to report anything to the municipality.

“We reported leaks and sewage and got multiple reference numbers, but they never came,” the 23-year-old said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed a case of contravention of the National Environmental Act was opened.

“The case will be investigated, and more information cannot be supplied at this stage.”

