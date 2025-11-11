Council approves new MBDA board despite diversity concerns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MEMBERS NAMED: Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe presented a report on the MBDA board in council on Monday

The Nelson Mandela Bay council has approved a new board for the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) comprising a mix of business, governance and arts heavyweights.

The 10-member board was confirmed during a closed session of the council on Monday.

Quantity surveyor Khulile Nzo has been nominated as chair.

The Lakhanya Quantity Surveyors founder, who resigned from the board in 2018 over remuneration concerns, holds a master’s degree in development finance and was reappointed to the Construction Industry Development Board last week.

Engineering and marketing specialist Nomhle Tys also returns, having served alongside Nzo in 2016.

A former chair of the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, she has held governance roles in the East Cape Midlands College Council and the Eastern Cape Arts and Culture Council, where she is deputy chair of the Strategic Dialogue Group.

Other appointees include New Brighton-born entrepreneur Weza Moss, who brings more than three decades of experience from the automotive sector and property development.

He is the executive director of Acoustex and director of Cape Wools SA and Anathi Property Developments.

Former Mandela Bay Theatre Complex director Palesa Kadi, who has also served on the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA and the Independent Communications Authority of SA, has been given the nod.

Former Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism chair and former chief executive of the then PE Regional Chamber and deputy chair of the Eastern Cape Gambling Board, Odwa Mtati, will also be part of the board.

The current board’s three-year term ends in November.

The MBDA’s memorandum of incorporation bars anyone previously disqualified from holding office, declared insolvent, or having served two consecutive terms from reappointment.

According to Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe’s confidential report, Nzo will be appointed on Tuesday.

In a leaked recording, Lobishe noted that while the board can have up to 15 members, the list was not fully constituted to improve demographic diversity.

“One would note that there weren’t many white people on the list,” Lobishe said.

“We did not want to appoint others who were part of our municipality.

“There is a lack of diversity, and perhaps after the vote, we can consider adding two more people to make it balanced.”

DA councillor Rano Kayser said the agency needed a board that would remove politics from the agency.

“I’m raising this because we need a board that will, for lack of a smarter word, have the balls to take on the mess that is there from day one,” he said.

The rest of the board will be constituted by former Eastern Cape Tourism Board member Ernest Bergins, former MBDA planning and development manager Dorelle Sapere, Mestosync Energy executive chair Loyiso Nkantsu, legal practitioner and Daku Group founder Xoliswa Daku, as well as attorney and Boxing South Africa (BSA) board member Nande Mheshe.

