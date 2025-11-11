Cricket Eastern Cape seeks R10.6m to help secure World Cup in 2027

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cricket Eastern Cape has asked the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to fork out R10.6m over two years and hand over two prime municipal properties — part of its pitch to secure World Cup hosting rights in 2027.

The organisation wants the metro to hand over control of the old Park Drive Bowling Club and the Old Union Cricket Field in the St George’s Park precinct, saying both sites are crucial for preparing and hosting matches during the global tournament.

Speaking at a sport, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting, Cricket Eastern Cape chief executive Mark Williams said the municipality had, over the years, invested millions into assets that were currently underused.

“The municipality invested and provided assets to us.

“Our critical role is to activate these assets and optimise opportunities based on investments that the city has made in us.

“St George’s Park is a precinct.

“You’ve got the stadium there, but there are underutilised assets in there that we’d like to bring under our control because it becomes a legacy opportunity for the city through the World Cup, and we’re asking that the Park Drive Bowling Club be brought under our management now, just to secure it.

“We spent almost R900,000 just to secure it during Covid-19, but we can’t do anything with it because, as you know, we don’t have a lease.

“We’ve got temporary custody of it, but we can’t do anything.

“What we’d like to do in terms of going forward, we’d like to retrofit that, maintain the bowling club, but also bring in things like creating a centre for sports there, next to the stadium, which is biokinetics.

“That will be utilised also for a medical team, and also to form a clubhouse for the professional team.

“All other professional teams have clubhouses, but we do not as the Warriors have one, and I think it’s important that we do that.”

Williams also requested that the Old Union Cricket Field be handed over.

“We can’t even get access to that field anymore because it’s been utilised by other sports, because of the proximity to the stadium, the ICC World Cup requires preparation fields, and that is the closest.

“We can use World Cup dividends to reinvest in those facilities and make sure that the St George’s Park precinct is upgraded by then.

“Even post the upgrades, we can use it for club cricket, we can use it for provincial cricket,” he said.

Emphasising the impact cricket had made in the metro, Williams said the city made R604m from the SA20 cricket, with R1bn projected from the ICC 2027.

“The tangible returns that we’ve seen over the period of time from one of our events, SA20, suggest that the city indirectly has generated a GDP of R604m in one year, but the detail is the direct expenditure of R230m.”

Williams said it cost R35m a year to run St George’s.

“Our key challenge is that we don’t get direct funding for St George’s Park.

“So big games like the SA20, the ICC event is critical for us, but over the years, because of the support of the city, I think Cricket SA has made it their duty to make sure that all the stadiums in the nation actually do get their fair share of games.”

Cricket Eastern Cape has not received any funding from the municipality for the current financial year.

This is due to a National Treasury circular that prevents municipalities from classifying events as sponsorships.

The circular was published on March 30.

The directive is also set to affect the metro’s contracts with the annual Ironman triathlon and top-flight soccer side Chippa United, while funding for sporting federations such as EP Cricket is also on the line.

Cricket Eastern Cape received R5.3m during the 2024/2025 financial year — the same amount it is requesting per annum.

The money is used to develop cricket and acquire cricketers.

Councillor Mpumelelo Majola said Cricket Eastern Cape should be given the support it deserves as cricket “is alive” in the city.

“On facilities, we have a serious problem with them. We have areas where we ploughed in money and there were no returns.

“There are clubs in the township, there’s the United Cricket Club, and they are struggling with facilities.”

Councillor Francois Titus said Cricket Eastern Cape doing well boded well for the metro’s investments.

“Cricket is a specialised sport in terms of the facilities needed.

“If we do proceed, we need to get some sort of commitment in terms of youth development to make sure the new crop of players, especially in disadvantaged communities, comes up in the sport.”

The Herald