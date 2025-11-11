Manufacturing slump drives Eastern Cape employment crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SLOW DAY: Workers wait to be hired for manual labour in Walmer

The Eastern Cape experienced a significant rise in unemployment, bucking the national trend, with the rate increasing from 39.5% to 41.2% as 53,000 jobs were lost, largely in the manufacturing sector.

The Bay’s unemployment rate has now surged to 27.1% following three consecutive quarterly increases — from 21.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 22.3% in the first quarter and 26.4% in the second quarter of 2025.

The figures for the third quarter of 2025 were revealed in the latest Stats SA Quarterly Labour Force Survey, released on Tuesday.

The Eastern Cape now has the highest unemployment rate in the country, followed by the North West at 38.1%.

Most of the province’s job losses came from manufacturing, which shed 28,000 jobs, with the trade and transport sectors close behind at 19,000 each.

Construction recorded 15,000 job losses, private households 14,000, and the utilities sector 6,000.

New jobs came from community services, where 35,000 people were employed.

The agriculture and finance sectors were next, both gaining 5,000 jobs.

SA’s official unemployment rate fell by 1.3 percentage points — from 33.2% in the second quarter to 31.9%.

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke told a media briefing that unemployment in SA had dropped by 360,000, bringing the total to eight-million.

Stats SA has changed the name of the “not economically active” population to “outside the labour force” with additional terms on “potential labour force”.

“Consequently, the labour force decreased by 112,000 (0.4%) between the second and third quarters of 2025.

“Between the second and third quarters of 2025, the number of people outside the labour force rose by 239,000 (1.4%), driven by an increase of 230,000 in the potential labour force and an increase of 8,000 among others outside the labour force.”

Meanwhile, Bantu Yilo, who waits along Villiers Road in Walmer on weekdays hoping to be hired for manual work, has begun blaming foreign workers for what he sees as shrinking job opportunities.

The 34-year-old former security guard said he has not been able to get a job since moving to Gqeberha three years ago.

“They get all the jobs, we just stand here day in and day out,” he said.

Moses Nikhau, from Malawi, who also spends his days just across in Heugh Road, however, said holding down a job had been equally hard.

“This year has been really tough,” he said.

“It’s now 11am, and I will likely have to go home with nothing for my child.

“At best, you get a job for two or three days. The longest I have worked this year was three months in a construction project, but that ended.”

Qhamisa Sili, a 24-year-old former waitress who has been out of a job since September, said she was now holding out for December when the festive season starts.

“I left my job because of abusive working conditions, but now I cannot find anything.”

Provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the results were a cause for concern and called for a co-ordinated effort to stimulate job creation, support key economic sectors and strengthen social partnerships.

“In addition to strengthening investment promotion, the provincial government looks forward to the finalisation of regulations for the implementation of policies to stimulate overall economic activity through structural reforms such as the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA), which overall will allow the provincial government to determine its own specific goals and point systems.”

She said the provincial government believed the use of public procurement would not only achieve socioeconomic transformation and empowerment but also encourage production.

On the gains, she said they highlighted the province’s ongoing efforts to diversify its economy and strengthen resilience in high-potential sectors, including agriculture, financial services and the public sector.

DA MPL Vicky Knoetze said the latest figures confirmed what the party had long warned about.

“While the premier has lived in denial, the figures speak volumes.

“The Eastern Cape is not recovering, it is regressing.

“Families across the province are slipping further into poverty as breadwinners lose work.

“Each retrenchment represents a household without income and a community under pressure.

“The loss of 53,000 jobs in one quarter, in a province already carrying the country’s worst unemployment burden, is a social and economic emergency.”

She said the timing of the US tariffs on automotive and other goods coincided with the period under review, confirming the effect of reduced shifts, plant closures and a collapse in export volumes on employment.

“The statistics show that 28,000 jobs were lost in the province’s manufacturing sector over the period.

“In addition, the lingering effects of the [2024] floods, continued infrastructure failures and municipal under-expenditure have compounded the province’s vulnerability.

“These factors translate directly into lost livelihoods and deepening structural poverty,” she said. — Additional reporting by Business Day