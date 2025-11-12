ANC’s step-aside rule to dominate conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC’s step-aside rule is set to dominate the battle for control of Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend, threatening to derail the campaign of a faction determined to unseat regional chair and mayor Babalwa Lobishe at the party’s long-delayed elective conference.

The conference, scheduled for Nelson Mandela University’s Gold Fields Auditorium, has been postponed four times amid ongoing branch disputes.

ANC regional task team co-ordinator Siphiwo Tshaka confirmed on Wednesday that all outstanding disputes had been resolved, with the region now meeting the 70% threshold of qualified branches required to proceed.

Tshaka, optimistic branches would elect new leadership at the weekend, said 198 delegates were expect to attend the conference.

Tshaka, previously deputy chair, was appointed co-ordinator after the term of the regional executive committee expired in December 2024.

A regional task team led by Lobishe as convener was appointed in January, to prepare the region for conference, a task that has been delayed by six months.

“I think there is excitement that the conference is finally going ahead,” he said.

“A conference is a contested space and often divides comrades on posture and preference, so this had to be dealt with because we will be heading to the 2026 [local government] elections and we need to be all on the same page,” he said.

Lobbying for control of Florence Matomela House has been ongoing for months as Lobishe, elected regional chair in 2021, faces stiff competition from former ally-turned-rival Luyolo Nqakula, who was elected secretary alongside her.

Nqakula stepped aside from his post as secretary in 2022.

He has been charged in connection with the alleged bribery of former DA councillors to oust Athol Trollip as mayor in 2018.

Nqakula brought a Section 174 application to dismiss the charges against him.

However, the case has dragged on with the state expected to make closing arguments on November 27.

The date had been set down for judgment, however, the prosecutor in his case was unable to complete remarks when the application was heard on October 27.

The candidate that emerges victorious from the conference will have significant influence over the running of City Hall as the ANC has 48 seats in council and currently forms part of the governing coalition which is led by Lobishe as mayor.

Tshaka referred questions about Nqakula’s nomination for regional chair to the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) which is the overseeing structure of the conference.

On Wednesday, newly appointed ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the step-aside rule would affect any nomination Nqakula got.

“The ANC has a long-standing policy of the step-aside rule,” he said.

“People facing criminal charges, not only Mr Nqakula as an isolated individual, but all those who are criminally charged in the ANC are not eligible either for election, nomination for election, or for deployment until their matters are resolved by the court of law.

“The ANC is consistent, not only in the province but nationally.

“So Mr Nqakula will, unfortunately, be affected by that rule.”

Several branches have nominated a slate featuring Nqakula — supporting Sicelo Mleve as deputy chair, Zola Mayedwa as secretary, Nokuthula Maswana as deputy secretary and Samkelo Dlulane as treasurer.

It is understood, however, that should Nqakula not be allowed to stand, they will throw their support behind ANC chief whip Wandisile Jikeka.

RTT member Bongani Mani, one of the leading lobbyists in the Nqakula camp, said whatever happened, they were ready for the weekend.

“People who are tasked with that communication are the province and national structure but whatever they decide to say we are more than ready for the conference,” he said.

Lobishe’s camp, meanwhile, is supporting Lufefe Mkutu for deputy chair and Tshaka for secretary.

Former ANC Youth League leader and seasoned administrator Sabelo Nkuhlu is also a dark horse in the race, having garnered nominations from some branches.

Lobishe lobbyist, councillor Thembinkosi Mafana, said they had enough branch support to even convene the conference alone.

“The lineup being led by Lobishe and Tshaka has the numbers and can sit for the conference alone.

“We are over a hundred in terms of delegates. We met 112 warm bodies [on Tuesday] with verified apologies of over 18. That tells you that we are sure of more than 120 delegates.

“We will quorate alone, what will happen now is only a formality,” he said.