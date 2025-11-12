Failure to recognise Biko heritage sites slammed as inquest reopens 

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HISTORIC SITE: Simphiwe Msizi in the cell at the Walmer police station where Steve Biko was detained

As the Gqeberha high court again seeks to uncover the circumstances surrounding Steve Biko’s death, heritage experts have criticised the city’s failure to recognise two key apartheid-era sites linked to the struggle icon’s final days.

The Black Consciousness leader was detained at the Walmer police station after his arrest by security forces and later transferred to the former Sanlam building in Strand Street, where he was tortured before his death in 1977.

The reopened inquest follows justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi’s approval of the National Prosecuting Authority’s request to re-examine the case, nearly five decades after Biko’s killing by apartheid police.

Judge Buyiswa Majiki postponed the matter to Wednesday.

Biko died on September 12 1977.

“Right now, if you go to room 608, there is nothing that will even tell you what happened there.

“Apart from Biko, there are people like Lungiso Tabalaza and George Botha who also died brutally in that building.”

The notorious apartheid-era premises in Strand Street have since been converted into housing units used for student lodging.

On Tuesday, the small apartment room adjacent to a kitchen space with a stove and bathroom facilities had nothing of historical significance.

Qhama Social Housing portfolio head Zuko Nodada said the room was refurbished.

“We have tried to liaise with other prisoners to get portraits and their stories so that they can be [exhibited] around the room,” he said.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the Walmer cell was not open for public viewing.

“It’s not recognised as a heritage site and currently it is in the same area as the other cells which are used at the station,” she said.

Simphiwe Msizi, who will be curating an exhibition on the final days of Biko at the Athenaeum in Gqeberha from Wednesday, said the manner in which the city and others in authority had let Biko be forgotten was unacceptable.

“It’s a failure, and it’s not just the city’s fault.

“Over the years, there have been promises about what could be done for both sites, but nothing ever happens,” he said.

The exhibition was put together by the Steve Biko Foundation, the Apartheid Museum and the department of education in 2007.

It will run until Friday.

The Herald