Is metro out of its depth for pool season?

SAFETY FEARS: Staff at the New Brighton swimming pool have been targeted by extortionists

Security fears have resurfaced in Nelson Mandela Bay as councillors warn that extortion syndicates could once again target municipal swimming pools by demanding thousands in protection fees from workers as the holiday season approaches.

The councillors raised the alarm over the security risks during a sport, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting this week.

At the meeting, councillors revealed that members of a protection fee racket from New Brighton had allegedly stormed the swimming pool premises in the township late in 2024, demanding R3,200 a month from each municipal employee working there.

Sport and recreation political head Neville Higgins tabled a report on the proposed pools for the 2025/2026 swimming pool season during his first meeting as chair of the portfolio.

The metro manages 21 swimming pools, but only seven will be open during the festive season, from December 16 to January 15.

These are the Gelvandale, Westering, Varsvlei, Zwide, New Brighton, Rosedale and Riviera pools.

Councillors then questioned what plans were in place to protect workers and residents.

According to the report, to ensure the safety of pool users, manage crowds and prevent incidents of violence or vandalism at public swimming pools, the provision of dedicated on-site security is essential.

“The current model relies heavily on contracted services, with the city’s security division estimating annual costs of R2.2m,” the report says.

“While this has proven effective, the metro faces an ongoing shortage of safety and security personnel, which limits the ability to consistently deploy adequate resources across the municipality’s facilities.

“As a cost-effective alternative, it is recommended that an additional security position be created under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

“This position would be managed directly by the safety and security directorate to ensure full compliance with recruitment standards, including necessary background checks.

“This measure will enhance the municipality’s internal capacity while maintaining security presence at pool sites.

“Further support through a combination of patrollers and peace officers is also proposed, particularly for functions such as bag checks and general crowd control.

“The estimated daily rate for security personnel ranges from R365 to R450.

“In addition, the installation of public address (PA) systems in supervisor or lifeguard rooms is strongly recommended ...”

Raising concerns at the meeting, councillor Lehlohonolo Mfana said workers were not safe at the New Brighton swimming pool.

“What safety [measures] are there for the people swimming in our pools?

“Even the safety of our workers [is at stake].

“In New Brighton, in the second week of opening [in December 2024], this thing of extortion [arose].

“Men came there and asked for R3,200 per month from each and every worker working there.

“As people working in that community, we had to attend to that situation.”

The men did not receive the money.

Mfana questioned what the city’s plan was to address safety — and also asked what systems were in place to ensure pool users did not bring alcohol onto the premises.

“There’s a lot of chaos happening there, people bring liquor there and get drunk while kids are present.

“I want us to take note of these things because it’s not right.”

Ward 27 councillor Sicelo Mleve said the city could not merely rely on the police to conduct patrols but needed to take its own proactive steps to protect both swimmers and workers.

Responding to the concerns, arts and culture acting executive director Charmaine Williams indicated they were relying on the safety and security department — but that it was quite costly.

“The figure we have estimated in terms of pool security requirements for the entire pool season is R2.2m,” Williams said.

“We do not currently have that kind of budget for security services.

“Our plan is to employ EPWP employees as patrollers and as peace officers to assist us.

“There again, we do not have a full budget because we were hoping to be assisted through the EPWP.”

Williams said the department needed these peace officers at swimming pools because people entered the premises with liquor in their bags.

She said their current workers were also not qualified to search through bags.

“So either training is needed or qualified security guards need to be hired,” she said.

“So I agree that we definitely need security or some form of peace officers at each of the facilities, in addition to patrollers, because our ticket officer tenants are not really qualified to inspect people’s bags as they come in.”

According to the report, the intention is for the city’s swimming pools to operate for six months, having started from October, until April.

They were also to remain open for seven days a week.

“However, due to ongoing budget constraints, current operations are limited to an average of three to four hours [a day] for communities — December to February — thereby reducing access for communities and eliminating alignment with school sports and Learn to Swim initiatives,“ the report says.

“This shortened season not only limits service delivery but also places increased pressure on existing personnel.

“It also affects the livelihoods of the seasonal lifeguards.”

Ward 56 councillor Lubabalo Ludwabe blasted the city for failing the residents of Motherwell by not having the pool open for the holidays.

“What are we doing here?

“It’s been two years of coming here and being told the same thing.

“We’re told there was a budget of R2m — where is that money?

“How are officials being held accountable?”

Responding to Ludwabe, Williams said the budget in the current financial year was anticipated to upgrade the office facility that leads to the Motherwell pool, as well as to upgrade the main pool.

“We did all the work, a contractor was on site, the work started, and overnight all of that was vandalised.

“That is a facility that gets vandalised continuously.

“After the last incident, we really appealed strongly to safety and security and asked them to go there overnight.

“Currently, the service that they are providing is a roaming service.

“It is very discouraging at times to know that while we are trying to improve the facility and appoint contractors to do the work, in no time that work is vandalised.

“So the issue of security at our facilities is a critical point that needs serious intervention and collaboration with safety and security.

“There was a time when the water and electricity infrastructure was also heavily vandalised and safety and security came up with an external service provider.

“We are now trying to see if we cannot motivate that some of our facilities be included in that arrangement, so that we can rather get the external security company to assist.”