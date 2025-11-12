Nelson Mandela Bay metro reports case after contractor working in Kuyga intimidated

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has reported an extortion attempt to police after contractors repairing a major sewage spill in Kuyga were allegedly targeted.

The case follows Ward 40 councillor Jason Grobbelaar’s complaint to police on Friday, alleging the metro ignored a months-long sewage spill.

The city has since made efforts to resolve the issue.

The metro announced on Tuesday that contractors had been appointed to restore the damaged sanitation system as part of a comprehensive response plan.

Infrastructure and engineering political head Buyelwa Mafaya said the sanitation system was vandalised.

“It is disappointing that as we work hard to restore dignity through an efficient sanitation system for the people of Kuyga, some individuals disrupt contractors through acts of extortion,” Mafaya said.

“The municipality will not tolerate such behaviour.

“These incidents have further delayed progress on the much-needed repair work.

“A case has been opened at the Kabega Park police station, and investigations are under way.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed the matter was reported.

To address the problem, the city activated an emergency plan that includes repairing and replacing damaged sanitation and electricity infrastructure, implementing enhanced security measures to protect public assets and launching community engagement sessions to raise awareness about the impacts of vandalism.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe called on residents and businesses to partner with the city to secure infrastructure.

“This is a fight that we cannot win alone,” she said.

