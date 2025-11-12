Pretoria prepares for G20 Leaders’ summit amid US absence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA is preparing to host more than 60 heads of state and government together with leaders of regional blocs and major international institutions for the forthcoming Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit even as attention has been drawn to the absence of US President Donald Trump

Following months of negotiations by SA officials to persuade the US to attend, Trump announced last week no US official would attend the summit in Johannesburg. Trump repeated the false narrative of genocide against white Afrikaners as the reason behind the withdrawal of the US.

The non-attendance follows months of limited US participation in the G20 process during SA’s presidency. Washington skipped many working-group meetings and withdrew from chairing the sustainable-finance workstream, prompting Italy to take over, Business Day understands.

The US decision to pull out all officials from the summit has also created uncertainty around the ceremonial handover. Vice-President JD Vance had been expected to represent the US but cancelled both his attendance and a planned trip to Kenya immediately after the summit.

Preparations underway in Sandton ahead of the G20 summit taking place in November 2025. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The US absence, however, is not expected to materially affect the final outcomes of the summit. The fourth sous-sherpa meeting, scheduled from November 14, will continue to negotiate the language and policy commitments that will form the Johannesburg Declaration, the summit’s final document.

The sherpa track traditionally crafts agreements on global development, climate finance and reform of multilateral institutions, while finance ministers handle macroeconomic coordination.

No Trump, Putin or Xi (Supplied)

No Putin or Xi

Diplomatic momentum for SA has been bolstered by the AU’s public backing. In a media release on November 8, the AU Commission said it “warmly expresses its support for the Republic of SA as G20 chair and welcomes the country for hosting the G20 Summit in Africa for the first time”.

As the current chair of the G20, SA has shown leadership in promoting the priorities of the Global South, advancing sustainable development and strengthening inclusive global governance.

Other high-profile absences include Russia, which is expected to be represented by a high-level diplomat as President Vladimir Putin remains subject to an international arrest warrant. China’s Xi Jinping is likely to send Premier Li Qiang in his place.

Delegates will arrive through Gauteng’s four main ports of entry: OR Tambo International Airport, Fireblade Airport, Lanseria International Airport and Waterkloof Air Force Base. Authorities have warned that the summit will cause major traffic disruptions on key national and metropolitan routes, including the N1, N3, N12, M1, R21, R24 and R512, due to motorcades and security-related restrictions across Johannesburg and Pretoria.