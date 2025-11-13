Chippa United boss snubs council sports committee meeting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chippa United boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi snubbed a sports committee meeting on Tuesday, opting to instead tender an apology.

Mpengesi was expected to appear before the sport, recreation, arts and culture committee to present the soccer club’s close-out report.

This comes after councillors blew the whistle during an October 2 meeting where he opted to present virtually.

At the October meeting, Mpengesi retorted that he felt disrespected by councillors who questioned why he was not physically at the meeting.

Before tabling the item, acting executive director Charmaine Williams told the committee the department had requested Mpengesi to come in person.

“We communicated this meeting very timeously, made follow ups, however, yesterday [Monday] when wanting to confirm their attendance, their response was the chairman was not available.

“It was clear from the previous engagement that attendance was required.

“All PSL [Premier Soccer League] clubs were summoned to a meeting, that meeting is today.

“The club chair felt he had no choice but to honour that [PSL] meeting as there were critical issues,” Williams told the committee.

The presentation and report were for councillors to note the club’s sponsorship request, which is tied to a relocation deal concluded with the metro in 2014.

The sponsorship request comes as the National Treasury is moving to prevent municipalities from classifying financial support for events as sponsorships, directing that they be treated as paid services rendered to the city.

The current three-year agreement with Chippa, which runs from July 2023 to June 2026, includes a R7m relocation fee, R6m sponsorship and R500,000 towards marketing.

The club makes a presentation to the committee annually to ensure that it is funded each financial year, as per the contract agreement.

Ward 27 councillor Sicelo Mleve described the relationship between the metro and the Chippa United boss as “abusive”.

“Maybe he knows we’ve got serious attachment to the team but there’s an element of an abusive relationship.

“We accept his apology but I so wish that he can avail himself.

“We really want him to comply just like any presenters, to honour our invite and present to the committee, give us proper audited statements. He must comply.”

Ward 56 councillor Lubabalo Ludwabe repeated Mpengesi’s previous statement that he felt disrespected by councillors.

“Nonetheless, the PSL is big. We do understand that. His apology on my side is accepted. We want him. We accept the apology.”

DA councillor Sebenzile Rafani said the main people the committee wanted to see were not present at the meeting.

“Let’s not prolong the item.

“Last time, when we wanted to meet him, he opted for virtual but now, there’s a crisis.”

PA councillor Alvera de Vos questioned Mpengesi’s attitude towards the committee.

“Millions a year goes out to them but they feel they can dictate to us.

“We’ll avail ourselves to him because he needs to come to us and account.

“It’s not like we need them, they need us. What are they doing for us,” De Vos questioned.

FF Plus councillor Roderick Vencencie questioned what action the city would take against the soccer side should they not attend.

However, Williams said there was a legal contract between the metro and the team.

The committee resolved to convene a special meeting for Mpengesi to present the report.

The Herald