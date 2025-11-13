‘VAT is off the table, Maqabane’: Godongwana in a good mood as he tables his medium-term budget

While finance minister Enoch Godongwana has had a history of bumping heads with colleagues in cabinet and officials at institutions that report to the National Treasury, the day he tabled his medium-term budget policy statement he was in a surprisingly jovial mood.
On Wednesday, the minister played nice with officials, from the tax man to the central banker. Still, he did not hold back on his observations when it came to colleagues he disagreed with.
