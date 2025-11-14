It’s no go for a transformer for Grogro

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay officials have walked back a promise by the deputy mayor to bring electricity to residents of an impoverished informal settlement at a cost of R7m.

After protests in the area, Gary van Niekerk visited Grogro — situated on private land in Theescombe, Gqeberha — on October 20, telling residents the city had started the process of procuring a transformer for the community.

“We will meet again next week Wednesday to give an update, but we don’t have a date of when work will commence yet until we find a big transformer,” Van Niekerk said at the time.

However, on Thursday, the metro’s acting executive director of electricity and energy, Bernhardt Lamour, said the city could not put a transformer on privately owned land.

The topic arose while councillors discussed a report on the city’s electrification programme for the current financial year.

With grant funding of R40.5m, the metro aims to provide electricity to a total of 4,000 domestic households on land not proclaimed for residential use.

Areas targeted include Joe Slovo, Bayland, Qona, Motherwell, Kuyga and Moeggesukkel and officials hope the programme will reduce the problem of illegal connections.

During discussions on the item, ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom noted that the Grogro informal settlement was missing from the beneficiary list, despite recent commitments made by the city to the residents who had blockaded roads in the area in October.

“Grogro is missing here. The reason why I’m asking this [is] because the deputy mayor went and addressed the people and told the people that they will electrify the [area].

“I want to know, is there a budget? Is this our land and can we do it?

“We just need to get that on the record.

“I haven’t seen Grogro once yet but there was a commitment made to those people that there’s electricity [coming], because they were burning for weeks and damaging infrastructure, while the deputy mayor went there and told the people they’re getting infrastructure,” Grootboom said.

Electricity and energy political head Ziyanda Mnqokoyi said the city and the owner of the land were still negotiating.

“As the directorate, we didn’t promise anything.

“We’re waiting for confirmation on the side of human settlements because they are the ones that were negotiating with the owner of the land.”

Mnqokoyi told the committee that the landowner had agreed in discussions to allow the municipality to install services for Grogro residents, on condition the city bought the land in three years.

However, she said, at the time, human settlements did not agree to the proposal.

Responding to councillors’ questions, Lamour reiterated: “The municipality cannot put a transformer on private land.”

DA councillor Ondela Kepe said the concerns raised by the committee members needed to be taken seriously.

“There was an amount attached to the deputy mayor’s statements on Grogro. He didn’t thumb-suck those figures.”

DA councillor Petrus Terblanche supported Grootboom in raising questions around the informal settlement.

“I want to support councillor Grootboom on this but that’s not the only thing that’s missing in this report, or this agenda,” he said.

“In council, there was a big debate about a [transformer] that comes from this directorate and given by us to Coega Steel.

“There’s nothing in this report telling us, we’ve got to sit in council as representatives of this electricity and energy committee with red faces because we’re not even aware what’s happening with this [transformer] and then there’s a big debate about [it].

“If something happens now, apparently half of our metro will be in the dark because the generator is in Coega.

“Why are we not informed?”

He was referring to the council’s decision earlier in November to challenge and set aside the lease of a transformer to the company.

Former acting city manager Ted Pillay and mayor Babalwa Lobishe had signed a memorandum with Coega Steel in September, and the transformer was delivered.

However, a legal opinion obtained by the municipality recommended that the decision be set aside because it contravened Municipal Finance Management Act regulations.

Ward 59 councillor Bulelani Matenjwa said: “All of us were surprised that the transformer is being leased and it’s still there in Coega.

“Some official within this directorate hired trucks, hired cranes for that transformer and put it somewhere, yet for transporting of poles [for street lights] we don’t have trucks but we’ve got them to put a transformer at Coega,” Matenjwa said.

Grootboom proposed that a report on Grogro and Coega Steel be brought to the committee and that a delegation from the metro returns to the informal settlement to inform residents why the city could not erect a transformer there.

Matenjwa seconded Grootboom’s proposal.

Some members of the Grogro community have lived in the area for more than 30 years, with almost no services — apart from 10 toilets delivered in 2024, which were never maintained.

The Herald