Mabuyane criticises ANC gossip and division

Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane has delivered a blunt warning to the party’s structures in Nelson Mandela Bay, saying residents see the deep divisions.

Speaking on the first day of the party’s regional conference in the metro, Mabuyane asked: “Do you think the people of Nelson Mandela Bay, when they look at us, see leaders they can relate to? Do you think the people of Nelson Mandela Bay are concerned about this conference?

“These are things we can’t turn a blind eye to.

“I’ve attended gatherings in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“I see stalwarts, I see members of the ANC who are out there, no longer interested and no longer working.

“These are questions we can’t take for granted,” Mabuyane said.

Before starting his speech, Mabuyane blasted the delegates for the conference starting late.

He accused the metro of being deeply divided.

“The caucus of the ANC is not coherent, nor does it understand being in a coalition government, because we can be so petty and personal.

“The ANC needs us to embrace each other.

“The people did not leave the ANC.

“We left the people by normalising all foreign tendencies.

“We left our people, became distant and out of touch.

“We left them, replaced humility of services with arrogance and entitlement,” he said.

Mabuyane said ANC members should stop gossiping about each other.

“On the day we had a political school with [former] president Thabo Mbeki, I received more than 10 messages from people saying the meeting looks like it’s criticising the provincial executive committee and regional executive committee.

“I said there are no holy cows.

“I had to forward the message to the ANC Veterans League chair and provincial secretary.

“The intention was for them to understand what would’ve been prevailing, a different perspective.”

Mabuyane was referring to a message proposing that the ANC national executive committee be disbanded and that Mbeki be appointed as the party’s convener.

ANC regional task team convener and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe officially opened the conference.

She said delegates gathered to take a new mandate while aiming to bring stability to the region.

“We know that people of this region and the country look at the ANC and its elected leadership to drive economic development and transformation.”

Lobishe is hoping to secure a second term as chair.

She is up against a faction of former ally Luyolo Nqakula.

Because Nqakula is affected by the step-aside rule, the group aligned to him is reportedly backing ANC chief whip Wandisile Jikeka to challenge Lobishe.

