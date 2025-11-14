Restoration of Kariega’s old railway sheds nearing completion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SITE TOUR: Dynatron Group construction manager Peter Fountas with MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba during a site visit to the R48m Kariega railway sheds project

Five years after construction began, the refurbishment of the old Kariega railway sheds is nearly complete.

The R48m reconstruction project by the Mandela Bay Development Agency is reigniting hope for Kariega’s CBD.

Expected to be completed in January, it will see the building, similar to the old Tramways Building in Gqeberha, converted into a multi-use office space.

Now 80% complete, it forms part of the agency’s broader plan to transform the historic railway precinct into a dynamic small business and innovation hub, with flexible workspaces and conference facilities, linking to the adjacent Science and Technology Centre.

During a media site visit on Thursday, MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba said the two restored sheds would anchor a new Incubation and Business Park — a project envisioned to spark growth rooted in Kariega’s proud automotive legacy.

“It links to the vision of the MBDA in reviving this part of the Kariega CBD.

“Going forward, the intention is to go on reviving all of these old railway shacks with the idea to create a science and technology park.

“We do, fortunately, have the auto sector being the anchor of this economy.

“As much as we have lost some of those businesses, science, technology and innovation are one of the critical sectors that support that particular industry, and therefore it is fitting we have a facility to support such investment.

“It will be able to bring in the private sector so it can contribute to the local economy,” Qaba said.

The railway sheds are situated opposite the Kariega taxi rank, making them easily accessible to the public.

The MBDA committed more than half of its capital budget for this financial year to the project.

“We have become specialists in the revival of these old buildings and the Tramways building, which is now our headquarters, is proof of that.

“It was an old dilapidated building which used to house vagrants but has since become a symbol of hope for the revival of the city of [Gqeberha],” he said.

Sitting adjacent to the Science and Technology Centre will be an 800m² events hall, designed with the same open, industrial aesthetic — a deliberate choice to preserve and highlight the character of the original railway sheds.

It will connect to a 1,000m² double-volume office complex, featuring a first floor constructed from timber and supported by steel beams, blending modern functionality with the site’s rich railway-era legacy.

MBDA project manager Tamlynn David said about 20 packages were set aside for SMMEs in the project.

“We’ve identified 20 packages of which 14 have been completed by the SMMEs.

“We’ve also provided training opportunities and looked at which have included psychosocial aspects,” she said.

The agency expects to hand over the park in April 2026.

