R2bn needed to upgrade infrastructure in Knysna

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TROUBLED WATERS: At the Garden Route Economic Co-ordination Roundtable at the Premier Hotel in Knysna, it was announced that more than R2bn is needed to boost the region's infrastructure

Knysna’s ailing infrastructure requires upgrading of about R2bn if the picturesque gem of the Garden Route hopes to thrive.

This is according to some of the region’s top business people, politicians and other relevant stakeholders who met recently to try to turn the tide of the seaside town.

The Yona Yethu Initiative, in partnership with the office of the deputy president of SA, Paul Mashatile, and the Knysna Municipality, hosted the Garden Route Economic Co-ordination Roundtable at the Premier Hotel in Knysna on Thursday.

The investment dialogue was held under the theme “Strengthening intergovernmental coordination and private sector collaboration for inclusive economic growth in the Garden Route district”.

The delegates agreed that at least R2bn was required for the upgrade of water and sanitation infrastructure in Knysna municipality and R250bn in investment was needed for the development of the entire Garden Route.

Yona Yethu Initiative founder Nkosinathi Mabukane said the R250bn would be directed towards growing the tourism industry, forestry and agriculture, transport, infrastructure upgrades, engineering, building hospitals and improving healthcare services, establishing new schools and upgrading existing ones, investing in the establishment of a TVET college, and funding innovative business concepts.

Programme director, MP Cameron Dugmore, said the dialogue focused on regional investment initiatives for the entire Garden Route region.

“This was a dialogue to prepare for the full Garden Route regional investment summit.

“The key priority of the government of national unity is to grow this economy faster and more inclusively.

“Economic growth will lead to greater jobs.

“But it’s not just about job creation, it’s also making sure the companies themselves represent the people of SA.

“Too many of the businesses in our country remain mainly, in terms of ownership patterns, in the white community. That’s why we talk about inclusive growth.

“The second priority is obviously lowering the cost of living, and that’s why it’s particularly important that we look at issues such as public transport in this region.

“Knysna needs about R2bn towards infrastructure, focusing on the water and sanitation department,” Dugmore said.

Sports, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie said politicians needed to unite and bring service delivery to the people and stop using politics as a tool to control voters.

“Service delivery should be accessible to everyone and not used as a tool for politicians to make people who are not in their political parties suffer, this is important for the wellbeing of the locals and developing a stable economy,” he said.

Mackenzie invited all district municipalities in the Garden Route to pitch concepts for investment to prominent business owners from across SA and internationally.

After a heated debate regarding the summit’s name, it was changed to the Garden Route District Region Conference.

The conference will be held in March 2026.

The Herald