Lamola suspects ‘shady work’ in arrival of 153 Palestinians

Ronald Lamola, minister of international relations and co-operation, says the arrival of 153 Palestinians should be investigated.

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has expressed concern about the recent arrival of 153 Palestinians in South Africa, suggesting the incident raises “suspicion” and may represent a broader agenda to remove Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank.

A chartered flight carrying a group of Palestinians, including families with women and children, landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday. The sudden arrival immediately sparked concern. The group were admitted into the country on 90-day humanitarian visas.

Briefing the media on Monday, Lamola said there might be some “shady work” behind the passengers’ arrival.

“We are suspicious, as the South African government, about the circumstances surrounding the arrival of the aeroplane and the passengers in the plane,” Lamola said.

“This matter is the subject of an investigation that must be thoroughly concluded, and the South African public will know later.”

He said the incident appears to be part of a larger plan.

“It is an issue of concern to us, and it does look like it represents a broader agenda to remove Palestinians from Palestine into many different parts of the world.

“It is a clearly orchestrated operation because they are not only being sent to South Africa; there are other countries where such flights have been sent.”

While the government is investigating the circumstances surrounding the matter, Lamola noted the importance of the investigation to prevent future incidents.

“So, it’s a matter that is being investigated, and we do not want any further flights to come our way because this is a clear agenda to cleanse out the Palestinians out of Gaza and the West Bank and those areas, which South Africa is against.”

On Friday the Palestinian embassy said the trip was arranged by “an unregistered organisation that exploited the humanitarian conditions of our people in Gaza, deceived families, collected money from them and facilitated their travel in an irregular and irresponsible manner”.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on international relations and co-operation has also expressed concern about the unannounced arrival of the Palestinians and has called for a full investigation.

“We are more worried than ever before because the Palestinian embassy statement clarifies that there is a nefarious purpose at the core of bringing the Palestinian refugees to South Africa to circumvent the international laws,” chairperson Supra Mahumapelo said.

