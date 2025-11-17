Police sergeant resigns after being elected to ANC committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CHANGE OF PACE: A sergeant has resigned to join the ANC REC as an additional member

A police sergeant has traded in her badge for an ANC party T-shirt after she was elected as an additional member at the party’s Nelson Mandela Bay regional executive committee at the weekend conference.

But the resignation of Mathapelo Letsotso comes after three years of serving as the party’s Ward 5 branch chair, which was in contravention of the Police Services Act that bars members in uniform from holding political office.

The party became aware of the statutory violation in March, when the Ward 5 secretary and deputy wrote to the regional executive committee (REC) requesting an investigation into her conduct.

However, despite this, no action was taken, and Letsotso was elected — along with 19 other additional ANC members — to the regional structure.

In August, a constable from the Ntambanana police station in KwaZulu-Natal was suspended after being seen wearing political regalia and actively participating in political events.

Holding political office or wearing party regalia contravenes Section 46 of the South African Police Service Act, Act No 68 of 1995.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkosi said a resignation letter had been handed in earlier in the morning.

She had been employed at the community service centre in New Brighton.

ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson Yanga Zicina said he had only been aware of the issue when contacted for comment.

“As you are aware, the ANC is a law-abiding organisation.

“We subscribe to the law and the non-violation of it, so the onus is on an individual candidate to declare to the organisation when nominated that they are unable to accept a position,” he said.

On the fact that she had been a branch chair for years, Zicina said the matter had been handed over to the newly elected regional executive.

“Our position is that we are aware of such allegations, but we could not have tested this prior to the conference happening. But we are giving it to the region.

“But in principle, we cannot be found in [contravention] of the law,” he said.

Letsotso was sent questions via WhatsApp and called multiple times, but did not reply or confirm receipt of the questions.

Instead, when Zicina added her to the call to confirm that her resignation letter could be shared with the reporter, she refused.

“There is no need. You have informed the journalist that I am being subjected to the processes, but I do not like what is happening to me.

“We are living in a democracy and that is what the ANC fought for.”

Zicina then removed her from the call.

In March, Ward 5 deputy chair Mzimasi Mdoda and secretary Bright Mafuya wrote to then regional task team co-ordinator Siphiwo Tshaka to complain about her.

In a leaked copy of the letter, they said Letsotso violated the party constitution and requested that an investigation be instituted.

“It is with the heaviest heart and utmost responsibility that I lodge a formal complaint against Mathapelo, the current chair of our branch, who, despite being a serving member of SAPS, occupies a highly political position within the ANC’s branch executive,” it reads.

“According to the ANC constitution, as reaffirmed at multiple national conferences and reflected in our long-standing democratic practice, serving members of the state security apparatus, especially police, military and intelligence services, are not permitted to hold office in ANC political structures, as this compromises both the neutrality of the state and the independence of our revolutionary movement,” he said.

Mafuya declined to comment on Monday, saying the issue was with the REC.

Tshaka, elected as secretary at the conference, did not respond to a request for comment.

Deputy chair Lufefe Mkutu referred all questions to party chair Babalwa Lobishe, who did not reply by time of the publication.