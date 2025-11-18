Blaze destroys spaza shop, church — looting follows during chaos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

INTENSE INFERNO: Several rooms inside a building were destroyed when a fire broke out early on Monday in Acacia street in Rosedale

A predawn blaze ripped through a Kariega centre early on Monday, gutting a spaza shop and a church.

The Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) constituency offices were looted in the chaos that followed.

PA councillors and MPLs use the office.

The party has alleged arson as investigators probe the cause of the fire.

Workers sleeping inside the spaza shop in Acacia Street, Rosedale, managed to escape unharmed.

The owner of the building, John van Willing, said they did not know what happened.

“The fire department and police came to take statements.

“A lot still has to be done, so I cannot comment for insurance purposes also,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the fire was reported at 1.37am.

Nine minutes later, fire and emergency services were at the scene.

“At this stage, the cause remains unknown,” Soyaya said.

“A full investigation is under way and we will share further details once the assessment is complete.”

Shop owner John Dutore said they were only alerted to the fire when smoke began pouring in from the roof.

“People tried to bang on the door, but we were fast asleep,” he said.

“When we woke up, it was already burning on the roof, so we just ran out and left everything inside.”

Dutore said looting began on Monday morning as people forced their way into the damaged shop.

PA provincial administrator Shuling Lindoor said they suspected arson.

“Neighbours are telling us they saw people late on Sunday night making fires outside the complex,” she said.

“But it is even more suspicious that the fire burned both the east and west ends, and left the middle.

“We suspect arson. Our office on the corner and a gas retail store are the only ones that did not get destroyed.”

Despite the PA office escaping the fire, Lindoor said they were searching for new premises after looters ransacked the building.

“They came in through the roof and started looting, taking equipment inside,” she said.

“As a community, when something like this happens, we are supposed to band together.

“A year ago, my house burned down and people came there and looted.

“This is now becoming a norm — where there is a fire, people will come and loot.”

The Herald