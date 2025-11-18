Cogta team to assist in Nelson Mandela Bay’s recovery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HELP AT HAND: Cogta deputy minister Dickson Masemola with Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe during an engagement on the municipal support requested

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has just more than two weeks to produce a credible turnaround plan as it awaits the arrival of a Cogta task team to shore up its faltering administrative and technical capacity.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Dickson Masemola issued the instruction on Tuesday after meeting municipal leaders at City Hall alongside representatives from the National Treasury, the office of the premier, South African Local Government Association (Salga) and the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency.

The intervention follows a request by mayor Babalwa Lobishe for Section 154 support to help stabilise the metro.

The Bay is still battling broken street lights and slow pothole repairs, made worse by its failure to spend grant funding.

While there have been recent efforts to appoint contractors for repairs, the process has been slow.

Masemola told the media on the sidelines that a team had already been assembled based on a preliminary report submitted to his department.

The report highlighted critical skills shortages — including chartered accountants and engineering expertise — as well as the need to redesign the municipality’s organisational structure to improve functionality and performance.

The Cogta-funded support package will still need council approval.

Section 154 of the constitution requires national and provincial governments to help municipalities carry out their functions.

The city first called on the province for help in 2024, when Cogta MEC Zolile Williams seconded Mandla George to restore administrative stability after city manager Noxolo Nqwazi was suspended.

The council, however, did not activate the renewal clause in George’s contract after his six-month term ended in January.

Williams then seconded Ted Pillay and Lonwabo Ngoqo as acting city manager and chief operating officer, respectively, under the constitutional provision.

Pillay has since left, with Ngoqo appointed COO, but is acting city manager.

In a confidential report, Lobishe outlined auditor-general SA (AGSA) findings related to revenue management.

“Other reasons for problems identified by AGSA in this area are unfortunately caused or originate from failure by other participants in the revenue management value chain,” it said.

The municipality was also struggling with the management of its property, plant and equipment.

“The current potential qualification in the current year’s audit is also under this category ... and for us to ensure that we deal with the root causes of this qualification, there is a lot of groundwork that must be undertaken.”

It said supply chain management remained a high-risk area.

The auditor-general also accused the city of misrepresenting its annual financial statements.

However, the metro blames this on having only four accountants to manage an asset register worth more than R20bn.

“Our other Achilles heel is the huge losses suffered by both water and electricity services, resulting in financial instability of the municipality.

“The ability to deal with these losses can be achieved through a technical support of highly qualified and experienced personnel that can be deployed in both electricity and energy as well as infrastructure and engineering directorates with the clear aim of reducing the losses to acceptable norms or below.

“The turnaround time of three months to fill vacancies is not adhered to. The municipality fills vacancies in excess of six months,” the report said.

After the closed-door meeting, Masemola said a team — including the director-generals of Cogta and the National Treasury, the metro’s acting city manager and officials from the office of the premier — would first develop the turnaround strategy.

The plan must be tabled at a council meeting scheduled for December 4.

“We need a plan that will be well punctuated. A plan that will be well-detailed. A plan that will respond to all the issues that have been raised in this meeting,” he said.

The plan, he said, would have to devise a strategy to tackle the metro’s R24bn in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure — the highest of any municipality in the country.

The National Treasury has, meanwhile, threatened to withhold Nelson Mandela Bay’s December equitable-share payment due to the city’s failure to address the ballooning amount, compounded by the finance watchdog committee’s inability to meet regularly.

“The plan, working together with the National Treasury, will have to address issues of the finances of the city at length.

“How do we work on a well-defined revenue enhancement strategy for the city?”

Masemola said the plan must also look at fast-tracking decision-making, designing a procurement strategy, improving grant expenditure and re-engineering the organisational structure.

“So that turnaround plan will have to talk to some of those matters, including the dashboard on how we actually respond to matters of service delivery throughout the communities,” he said.

A political oversight committee will oversee it.