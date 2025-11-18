Garden Route towns forced to introduce water restrictions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DRY TAPS: The Garden Route is bracing for a dry summer and water shortages

Holidaymakers looking to enjoy the Garden Route might have to consider swapping out their whiskey for a bottle of water as parts of the region ramps up water restrictions ahead of the summer season.

The rain-starved region issued warnings for the Knysna, George and Bitou municipalities due to ongoing poor rainfall figures.

One of the towns hardest hit is Knysna, where municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba warned residents, businesses and visitors to drastically reduce water consumption as early indicators pointed to a dry summer season.

He said municipal data painted a concerning picture.

The Akkerkloof Dam, Knysna’s main storage facility, stands at about 27% capacity, equating to just 17 days of water storage, while the Glebe Dam adds a further eight days.

The Knysna River, one of the town’s primary raw water sources, is running extremely low and pumping operations have already been reduced to specific intervals to protect infrastructure and conserve remaining resources.

“Recent rainfall patterns have been well below the long-term average, with August 2025 recording only 5mm at the Knysna Water Treatment Works, the lowest on record for that month,” Mapholoba said.

“According to the SA Weather Service, rainfall for the Garden Route region is predicted to be about 26% lower than average over the summer period.”

Knysna mayor Thando Matika said the situation was serious and required everyone to act responsibly.

“We must all recognise that water resources are under pressure and everyone’s co-operation is vital in helping us manage this period of low rainfall.

“We are intensifying water restrictions, exploring all available supply options and accelerating conservation efforts.

“However, these measures will only succeed if our community works together to use water sparingly.”

The Bitou and George municipalities also warned of water restrictions.

Bitou’s stage 3 restrictions were implemented on Monday to manage and prevent the risk of water shortages.

“This intervention is triggered mainly by the Roodefontein Dam dropping below the 50% level due to below-average rainfall in the region,” Bitou acting municipal manager Christopher Lungelo Mapeyi said.

“The latest seasonal climate forecast issued by the SA Weather Service for the period November to January 2026 indicates that during the late-spring season going into summer, most areas of the country, including the Bitou area, are expected to receive below-normal rainfall.”

The George municipality reported that the Garden Route Dam storage level was now at 61.88%, reflecting a steady decline due to limited rainfall in recent months.

Subsequently, level 2B water restrictions were implemented.

The statement said only 4mm of rain was recorded between October 7 and 13, highlighting the need for all residents and businesses in George to conserve water and strictly adhere to existing water restrictions.

Mayor Jackie von Brandis said the municipality was taking proactive steps to manage the situation.

“We are entering a period of increasing water stress and every drop counts,” she said.

“This is a collective responsibility — the municipality, residents and businesses must all play their part to protect our most precious resource.

“Our focus is on sustainability, not only for today but for future generations.”

