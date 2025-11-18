Lamola: No-show leaders are ‘not a snub’ as 42 countries confirm for SA’s G20 summit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The no-show by some leaders at the G20 Leaders Summit is “not a snub” as South Africa has confirmed participation from 42 countries and organisations, international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola says.

Lamola delivered an update at a media briefing on Monday, where he was joined by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

Their joint briefing comes as preparations enter the final stretch for the historic gathering to be held at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Lamola said 42 countries have confirmed attendance, including the G20 member states (excluding the US), 16 guest countries and six states representing regional economic communities across Africa, the Caribbean and East Asia.

While most G20 nations will send heads of state or government, four countries — Russia, Mexico, Argentina and China will be represented at ministerial or sherpa level rather than by presidents.

“Russia, Mexico and Argentina will be present and will be represented at the ministerial and Sherpa level. China will be represented by Premier Li Qiang,” Lamola said.

Lamola rejected suggestions that this amounted to a diplomatic slight.

“Whether this is a snub or not, we do not see it as a snub or the undermining of Africa. Things like these also happen. When heads of state are not able to attend, they delegate their ministers,” he said.

Lamola emphasised that representation remained strong.

“At this stage, we have confirmation that only four countries will not be represented at the head-of-state level. Out of 20 heads of state, if only four are not present, it shows they take the G20 very seriously,” he said.

While the US, whose president Donald Trump said he would boycott the gathering over widely discredited allegations of “white persecution” in South Africa, will not send any representative, Lamola emphasised that South Africa had not excluded the US.

“Our doors remain open for them if they want to participate at the leaders’ level of the summit at the right level. They are not expelled. They decided on their own,” he said.

He said South Africa had engaged the US throughout negotiations.

“We did everything possible to encourage robust engagements. At some point, it was indicated that they would be full participants, including representation at the vice president level. But they have now decided out of their own volition and not been pushed out of the G20 by South Africa,” he said.

Lamola said the summit would proceed with participating nations.

“We are ready to continue with the meeting with those who are present to negotiate and come out with outcomes of the declaration,” he said.

Lamola also emphasised that negotiations for the Johannesburg Leaders’ Declaration were under way.

“The presidency has commenced with negotiations of South Africa’s declarations.”

He noted that virtual negotiations began on November 10, followed by in-person talks that started on Sunday 16 at the fourth sherpas’ meeting, which will conclude on Wednesday.

“We have a strong belief that with those who are present, consensus can be built for the Leaders’ Summit to be able to adopt a declaration. Negotiations are still ongoing, and at the right time and at the right level, announcements will be made,” he said.

Lamola also confirmed preparations for the G20 Social Summit were progressing well.

“Preparations for the G20 social summit are going well with 5,000 people expected to attend the summit [and] 4,500 will be from civil society and various engagement groups,” he said.

Lamola added that South Africa views the diversity within the G20 as a strategic advantage.

“South Africa views the diversity of the G20 nations as a strength rather than a source of division and has preserved the unity of the group in pursuit of its priorities. It is our firm belief that the outcome of the South African summit will be ambitious and leave a lasting legacy for the African continent, the global south and for the people of the world,” he said.

The Johannesburg summit will focus on three core sessions which are inclusive and sustainable economic growth, building global resilience in areas such as disaster risk reduction, climate change and food systems as well as shaping a fair and just future with attention to critical minerals, decent work and artificial intelligence.

Leaders are expected to consider key reports commissioned under South Africa’s presidency, including findings from the Africa Expert Panel, the Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Wealth Inequality and the G20@20 Review.

A series of high-level side events, including the IBSA Leaders’ Meeting, an SA-EU Summit, Compact with Africa discussions and a renewable energy pledging event, will also take place alongside the summit.

