Hundreds of positions saved through ECDC’s jobs fund

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STEPPING IN: The Eastern Cape Development Corporation's acting chief executive, Lulama Mbobo-Vava. The corporation's jobs stimulation and protection fund disbursed R13.2m in the 2024/2025 financial year — up from the R1.1m disbursed in the previous year

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation has saved hundreds over jobs over the past two financial years through its jobs stimulation and protection fund.

The fund disbursed R13.2m in the 2024/2025 financial year — up from the R1.1m disbursed in the previous year.

In total, 625 jobs were saved over two years, the bulk of them in the 2024/2025 year, according to the corporation.

The total amount of R14.3m disbursed over the two years supported 199 small and medium enterprises, safeguarding 322 jobs held by women and 234 held by young people.

The corporation said its funding also helped to create 309 new jobs.

The figures come against the backdrop of staggering levels of unemployment in the Eastern Cape.

According to Stats SA, the unemployment rate in the province was 42.4% in the first quarter of 2025, declining slightly in the third quarter to 41.2%

Across its broader lending programmes, the ECDC disbursed R80m to 76 small businesses while achieving a loan repayment rate of 86%.

The results were highlighted by acting chief executive Lulama Mbobo-Vava this week after the release of the corporation’s annual report.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mbobo-Vava said the agency’s performance reflected a commitment to operating as a high-performing development finance institution.

“We focused our resources on driving investment, trade, small business growth, sector competitiveness and transforming our property portfolio to activate vibrant local economic activity,” she said.

“We also placed special emphasis on financial sustainability, which underpins our development agenda.

“We are pleased to have achieved our 10th consecutive unqualified audit opinion for the 2024/2025 financial year.”

Of the funds disbursed, R2.6m went to businesses in distress in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, which the corporation said saved 153 jobs.

One of these businesses is Gqeberha’s BP Stanford, a family-owned petrochemical firm that operates a fuel station.

To sustain its workforce and ensure stability, the company received R170,000 in funding from the ECDC to retain 17 jobs.

“This support has been instrumental in maintaining operations and contributing to local economic development,” Mbobo-Vava said.

Through the Imvaba Co-operatives Fund, which aims to sustain primary co-operatives, the corporation disbursed R17.58m to 57 operations.

Of this amount, R1.6m went to eight co-operatives in the Bay.

In the creative industry, a total of 159 crafters received market access, product and business development support.

Mbobo-Vava said the ECDC had also partnered with public sector clients in catalytic infrastructure projects, generating R3.63m in revenue.

“The corporation managed R412m in infrastructure projects, reflecting government confidence in the ECDC’s implementation capacity.

“In the economic development co-ordination and sector support function, the ECDC raised R78.3m for economic development initiatives and completed feasibility assessments for projects with a minimum individual value of R10m, ensuring economic impact and project viability.

“Systems and technologies are being implemented to enhance efficacy, and top talent is being attracted and retained to advance the Eastern Cape’s development priorities,” Mbobo-Vava said.

The Herald