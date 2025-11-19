US in 11th-hour move to thwart SA’s G20 presidency

The US has written to Pretoria, warning against making a G20 declaration without its presence at the leaders’ summit this weekend.
This is a last-ditch attempt by the US to undermine South Africa’s G20 presidency. Negotiations have been ongoing between Pretoria and other G20 member states to agree on a summit declaration.
The Sunday Times understands that the US has made attempts to bully allies to not agree to a leader’s declaration during the summit.
