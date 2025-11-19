US in 11th-hour move to thwart SA’s G20 presidency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The US has written to Pretoria, warning against making a G20 declaration without its presence at the leaders’ summit this weekend.

This is a last-ditch attempt by the US to undermine South Africa’s G20 presidency. Negotiations have been ongoing between Pretoria and other G20 member states to agree on a summit declaration.

The Sunday Times understands that the US has made attempts to bully allies to not agree to a leader’s declaration during the summit.

