US in 11th-hour move to thwart SA’s G20 presidency

There can be no declaration without us: Washington threatens Pretoria in diplomatic note

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

The US has written to Pretoria, warning against making a G20 declaration without its presence at the leaders’ summit this weekend. (SUPPLIED)

The US has written to Pretoria, warning against making a G20 declaration without its presence at the leaders’ summit this weekend.

This is a last-ditch attempt by the US to undermine South Africa’s G20 presidency. Negotiations have been ongoing between Pretoria and other G20 member states to agree on a summit declaration.

The Sunday Times understands that the US has made attempts to bully allies to not agree to a leader’s declaration during the summit.

Read more here.

