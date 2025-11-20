Councillors block bid to write off R350m in irregular expenditure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay’s councillors have refused to rubber-stamp the write-off of a staggering R350m in untraceable expenditure.

Instead, it sent chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane back to do his homework after failing to clearly explain where the money went — or why critical supply-chain files vanished.

During a municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) meeting on Wednesday, the councillors questioned what efforts were made to recover the missing files, rather than the standardised affidavits provided.

The amount forms part of the R24bn unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure (UIFWE) the municipality has been warned to address or risk losing its December equitable-share payment.

Mpac, which has been tasked with processing the ballooning figure — now the highest in the country — managed to whittle down about R1.8bn on Wednesday, recommending the portion be written off by council.

Ngcelwane could not, however, convince the committee to also remove amounts of R172m and R178m which he also recommended be scrapped, because the supply chain management files linked to those amounts could no longer be audited as they were unavailable.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said the reports presented were not compliant with Section 32 of the Municipal Finance Management Act — the provision the National Treasury had indicated would be used to write off the debt.

The Treasury had intervened earlier in 2025 to stop the municipality from writing off about R2.6bn under a limitation-of-scope process that Ngcelwane had taken directly to council without an investigation.

The amount was subsequently referred back to Mpac.

“I wrote to the Treasury informing them about it not following the Section 32 framework.

“They wrote back to the city and agreed with me.

“It was resolved in council that the items be withdrawn pending further consultation with the minister of finance and National Treasury and that the acting city manager and CFO prepare an advisory board including a detailed itemisation of the affected accounts,” Grootboom said.

He criticised how the affidavits submitted by Ngcelwane were standardised and did not address what attempts were made to recover the files related to each of the separate amounts proposed for disposal.

“So this affidavit will be standardised for all the directorates, it appears, but the problem is it does not speak to the fact of each matter.

“Chair, this affidavit doesn’t even tell us what attempts were made to locate the files,” Grootboom said.

The councillors also contended that the amounts in the reports only listed the companies that were hired, the tender ID but did not state what each payment was for.

What was presented were total values of the tender over the years and not what was purchased.

DA councillor Gert Engelbrecht said he did not believe that there was enough evidence to justify writing off the amount.

“There’s no proof that the municipality actually received any value for money on this.

“I don’t know where the money went.

“So we’ll need clarity on that, as to exactly where the money went.”

Ngcelwane wanted to write off R350m — from budget and treasury (R172m) and (R178) from corporate services — because of limitation of scope.

According to the report, this was because;

The SCM files in question are no longer active and originate from a decentralised era with poor document control;

Attempts to reconstruct or locate supporting documentation have been exhausted;

Affected officials have since left the employ of NMBM or the matters have prescribed, making consequence management impractical and legally fraught;

Pursuit of cases without evidence may result in costly litigation and demoralisation of remaining staff; and

Internal controls have since been strengthened through SCM centralisation, automation of certain processes and leadership appointments.

Ngcelwane said the R2.6bn amount taken to council had been broken down.

“There was nothing sinister.

“We also relooked at projects that belong to a directorate.

“There are some transactions that are corporate services which are not necessarily corporate services and so in that case, we had to make adjustments.

“But at the end of the day, all the figures that we see here are the same as the UIFWE figures,” he said.

Mpac resolved that the report be returned to the committee with the missing information.

Last week, the Treasury warned the city it might invoke Section 216(2) of the constitution if the city failed to properly address UIFWE accumulated over more than 20 years.

The Treasury said that while the metro had taken some steps, the core problems of accountability and reducing the massive balance remained unresolved.

The Treasury rejected the city’s attempt to classify R2.6bn under “limitation of scope”, saying this approach violated the MFMA and risked writing off billions without determining liability.

It also criticised the absence of meaningful consequence management, noting there was no evidence of investigations, disciplinary actions or outcomes related to R22.2bn in irregular expenditure or the loss of documentation.

The Treasury said further that the city’s write-offs to date were minimal, its proposed deadline of December 2025 lacked urgency.

The Herald