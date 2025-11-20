Nelson Mandela Bay councillors baffled by mystery of R2m pound

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

RANDS AND SENSE: Councillors pictured during Wednesday's municipal public accounts committee meeting, where the Bay metro's acting executive director for public health, Anna-Lisa Dyakala, was unable to provide clarity on what had happened to the budget allocated for the establishment of a municipal pound

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors were left scratching their heads when a top official conceded she had “no idea” what had become of a R2m budget for a municipal pound — even as stray animals continue causing havoc on the city’s roads.

The metro’s acting executive director for public health, Anna-Lisa Dyakala, made the admission during a municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) meeting.

Councillors asked searching questions about the funds for the mooted pound after expressing dissatisfaction with the directorate’s written response on measures to manage stray animals in the city.

DA councillor Gert Engelbrecht pressed Dyakala on whether the money — allocated in the 2024/2025 financial year — was still available now that the financial year had ended.

Dyakala conceded she could not account for the funds.

“Unfortunately, I cannot answer on the R2m. I want to give you an account, but right now I do not know.

“But what I can confirm is that the pound has not been constructed yet,” she said.

Before making the admission, Dyakala said the directorate had conducted benchmarking exercises by requesting information from environmental health entities in other cities.

“There is a report in front of us which still has to go to the public health standing committee, and we have not yet thoroughly engaged safety and security regarding the benchmark findings.

“On the issue of the pound, we can bring back a report to Mpac explaining which responsibilities fall under public health and which fall under safety and security,” she said.

Dyakala emphasised that the directorate’s primary mandate related to disease monitoring — mainly investigating zoonotic and water-borne diseases.

“So, the R2m I cannot respond to — but nothing has been done.”

She said her colleague had been working on specifications for the pound and a more comprehensive follow-up report could be submitted.

Councillors were left puzzled by contradictions in the directorate’s written submission, which claimed the municipality did not need a new pound because one already existed.

“The public health directorate has already entered into a service level agreement with a pound master/mistress to operate the NMBM pound and take care of impounded animals in line with its mandate,” the report said.

It said the safety and security directorate did not have to start the process of establishing a new pound but could request that space be made available at the existing facility when impounding stray animals found on public roads.

Engelbrecht said the explanation showed Mpac was not being taken seriously.

“There was a clear mandate from Mpac that the R2m be spent on the pound.

“We need to know what the end result is: is it in the pipeline, what happened to the R2m, will a pound be built, or was the money viremented?”

Safety and security executive director Shadrack Sibiya told the meeting his directorate was ready to enforce bylaws when required.

Human settlements executive director Tabiso Mfeya, who stood in for acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo, said he would ensure the matter was followed up.

“All I can say is that from the human settlements side, we were approached years ago about the best site for a pound.

“We provided the necessary support, but we do not know where the process ended.

“The issues that need to be dealt with are the establishment of the pound, its management and the processes of impounding,” Mfeya said.

