Nelson Mandela Bay traffic chief suspended

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ON HOLD: Nelson Mandela Bay traffic services and licensing director Warren Prins has been placed on suspension

Nelson Mandela Bay traffic services and licensing director Warren Prins has been placed on suspension.

News of Prins’s suspension first emerged last week, however, municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya confirmed he had been placed on precautionary suspension.

“This step ensures that the internal investigation proceeds independently and without any interference, in line with our commitment to clean, ethical and accountable governance.

“As this matter is currently under investigation, and certain elements may involve external law-enforcement agencies, the municipality is not in a position to discuss the specifics.

“We must respect due process and avoid any comments that could prejudice ongoing proceedings,” he said.

Soyaya assured the public the city took all allegations of wrongdoing seriously.

“We act firmly within the law, we follow the evidence, and we prioritise the integrity of our institutions.”

It is understood that Prins was issued with a letter of intent to suspend and was given until Friday to give reasons he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.

This is the second senior municipal official to be placed on suspension in recent months.

In August, capital budget and asset management deputy director Nomphelo Scott was placed on suspension after he cautioned the municipality about possibly contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Scott raised concerns in a letter to Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe about a council request that delegated to her the authority to approve the rollover, allowing the funds to be included in the 2025/2026 financial year budget.

Scott argued that any conditional grant rollover required an application to and approval from the National Treasury by August 30 at the latest.

In a statement, Marxist Workers Party general secretary Weizmann Hamilton accused the municipality of using disciplinary processes to abuse and eliminate skilled workers and tarnish their good names.

“It is an outrage! Prins is known to have dramatically improved services at the traffic department since his appointment in 2016.

“He got rid of long queues at the service centres, established the Motherwell traffic and licencing department, introduced card payments, among other things.

“The municipal workers unions should be in uproar that such an exemplary official is suspended on flimsy charges.

“He allegedly transgressed employment equity targets and started disciplinary proceedings against an official accused of accepting bribes from motorists.

“The official was eventually dismissed by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality,” Hamilton said.

Prins could not be reached for comment.

The Herald