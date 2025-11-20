Water, sanitation system knee-deep as vacancies rise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

VACANT POSTS: Councillors were outraged at a committee meeting on Wednesday by the high vacancy rate at the Nelson Mandela Bay infrastructure and engineering department

Nelson Mandela Bay’s water and sanitation system is up the creek without a paddle as a result of nearly 500 unfilled vacancies — some left open for more than a decade.

Despite these vacancies, more than a third of the positions are already budgeted for.

The department has requested R60m for sanitation services — a portion of which will go to contractors for dredging — as the city struggles to manage its roughly 2,000 sewer-overflow complaints logged at the Bay’s call centre each month.

At the same time, it has emerged that more than half of the city’s water is unaccounted for, with non-revenue losses having reached 60.4% in September

On Wednesday, the metro’s combined dam levels slipped to 56%, the lowest they have been in recent months.

The staggering vacancy rate drew sharp criticism from councillors during an infrastructure and engineering committee meeting on Thursday, where political head Buyelwa Mafaya lashed out at corporate services as well as budget and treasury for the slow pace in filling the department’s critical vacant posts.

“I really do not understand why budget and treasury would stall a funded post of someone who retired in 2019, and six years later, the vacancy is only being filled,” Mafaya said.

“It is unacceptable.

“It’s also hard to understand why, when a person retires or is promoted, corporate services does not immediately advertise that post.”

A report tabled by acting infrastructure and engineering executive director Barry Martin shows the department has 454 vacant posts across its six sub-directorates.

Of these, 119 were already budgeted for but delayed due to a slow recruitment process.

The report states that the water divisions have a vacancy rate of 49% which has led to high overtime bills and non-adherence to standard working hours.

Councillors were asked to approve R39m in funding for 168 posts in the bulk water management and water distribution divisions.

These positions are primarily stationed at depots and are essential for operational functions such as leak repairs, infrastructure maintenance and complaint response.

The water and sanitation sub-directorate currently faces a 40% vacancy rate, and a budget of R46m was requested for the 147 unfunded posts.

Martin attributed the high vacancy rate to the department not having a dedicated human resource practitioner over the years.

However, one was appointed in 2024 which saw the department chip away at the backlog.

“So all the progress that has been made this year was through that process,” he said.

“And I dare say that we’re still trying to keep up with the backlog.”

In 2025, the department hired 30 people to strengthen operations, including two senior superintendents for water distribution, one for bulk water management and supply, and three artisan assistants.

During the meeting, EFF councillor Siya Mosi said that the issue of an HR practitioner, who would also oversee roads and transport, was mooted three years ago.

“I have followed up on this personally, and I know there is nothing moving because I have been told they are focusing on the service delivery directorate,” he said.

“We are just being shown papers here.”

Ward 1 councillor Dries van der Westhuyzen said the directorate had too many senior posts.

“We throw mud at corporate services, but what has this directorate done during that time?

“We have a level two general worker acting in a level seven supervisor position.

“If that is true, is that really a supervisor’s position?

“If we can do without that person for five years, do we really need that position?”

The directorate itself has not had a permanent head since the departure of Walter Shaidi in 2021.

It was also revealed that a total of 885 officials had occupied acting positions over the past three years, including those currently on suspension.

The assistant head for sewage treatment has been on special leave for five years.

“We talk about critical posts, but I do not think we have advertised for engineers in the last 10 years and we do not allocate learnerships,” Van der Westhuyzen said.

“We talk about critical posts, but this department was forced, after five years, to take two retired engineers on to help us, and then they were forced out again.

“How can we have critical vacancies when we do that?”

The ripple effects have been dire for residents like Kwazakhele’s Siyanda Tyali, who said on Wednesday that sewage had been getting into his house at Mase Street for the past five years.

“They come every day now, drain it, but within two hours its already filling our property and the neighbour’s house,” he said.

Tyali said the sewage flowed out of a manhole at the back garden, which flooded.

“I cannot even get my car inside.

“We have sewage coming into the house and it’s the same next door.

“They came and did something a while back, the water subsided for about five months, but then we do not know what happened because it just started again.”

According to the reports, there are about 6,100 unresolved water complaints at present.

“The call centre currently receives an average of 6,000 water and sanitation service complaints per month, which necessitate reactive maintenance,” the report says.

“Over the course of a year, an average of 70,000 complaints are registered in various forms, many of which contribute to service failures, disruptions and community dissatisfaction.”

The report also revealed that since the beginning of this financial year, non-technical water losses increased from 53.6% in July to 59.9% in August and 60.4% in September.