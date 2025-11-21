LIVE UPDATES | G20 Leaders’ Summit: South Africa willing to move constructively with the US: Presidency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

November 21, 2025. Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Minister of Sports and Culture Gayton Mckenzie welcomed France President Emmanuel Macron during the occassion of the wreath laying ceremony to honour French activists at Freedom Park Heritage Museum in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

November 22 2025, 14:03

IN FULL | Here is what the leaders of the G20 Summit agreed on

A G20 Leaders’ Summit declaration has been adopted despite the absence of the US, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed.

This is a big win for President Cyril Ramaphosa after Washington warned Pretoria against adopting a leaders declaration without its presence.

Here is what the leaders of the G20 Summit agreed on:

November 22 2025, 13:28

South Africa willing to move constructively with the US: Presidency

November 22 2025, 12:24

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed that a G20 leaders summit declaration has been adopted despite the absence of the US.

This is a big win for President Cyril Ramaphosa after Washington warned Pretoria against adopting a leaders declaration without its presence.

TimesLIVE understands that the US had made attempts to sabotage the South African G20 presidency by appealing to its European allies to make objections against the declaration.

22 November 2025. SA Presdent Cyril Ramaphosa seen on the creen Waiting to welcome head of states at the G20 summit in Naserc Johannesburg. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

November 22 2025, 11:30

Ramaphosa points to an ‘overwhelming consensus’ for a G20 declaration

President Cyril Ramaphosa hit out at the US during his opening address at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, calling for member states not to allow anything to diminish the value, the stature and the impact of the first African G20 presidency.

Ramaphosa said the G20 Leaders Summit has a responsibility not to allow the integrity and credibility of the G20 to be weakened.

“In fact, from this summit, we should have a sense that the G20 has been strengthened.”

22 November 2025. Minister Ronald Lamola, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the G20 Leaders summt in Naserc, Johannesburg. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

#G20SouthAfrica Leaders' Summit Declaration adopted by consensus. 🙌🙌🙌🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) November 22, 2025

This was the moment (Friday 21 Nov 2025) the G20 Sherpas reached consensus on the #G20SouthAfrica🇿🇦 declaration, which the leaders (Heads of State & Government) have now officially adopted. 🙌 https://t.co/qxJfiggI3g pic.twitter.com/XIpWUKDtF1 — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) November 22, 2025

November 22 2025, 10:55

G20 Leaders’ Summit plenary goes into closed session.

Ramaphosa puts the proposed declaration forward for adoption. He asks for support from the floor.

The plenary now goes into closed session.#G20SouthAfrica #G20 @TimesLIVE@SundayTimesZA — Khulekani Magubane (@KhulekaniMag) November 22, 2025

November 22 2025, 10:40

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses world leaders at G20 Leaders’ Summit

"It is essential that we break down divisions of economic status, of race, gender and geography." - Ramaphosa@TimesLIVE@SundayTimesZA — Khulekani Magubane (@KhulekaniMag) November 22, 2025

22 November 2025. The G20 leaders summit is underway in Nasrec, Johannesburg. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

November 22 20205, 10:26

Ramaphosa takes his seat in the G20 Leaders’ Summit plenary hall

November 22 2025, 10:15

Security on high alert as Natjoints expects Nasrec protests

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) says it is expecting protests around Nasrec, where world leaders will gather for the G20 Summit this weekend.

“It is the right of any person in South Africa to protest. Some have applied but even if you haven’t, you will still be taken care of” lieutenant-general Tebello Mosikili told journalists at Nasrec.

“When you apply, you give us the opportunity to guide you on the do’s and don’ts. Protesters will be protected”

Mosikili said their operations are intelligence-led and that they are fully prepared “even for the weather”.

“We were informed timeously that in November it will be the main summit” she said.

November 22 2025, 10:10

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu welcomed by Ramaphosa.

November 22 2025, 9:55

French President Macron welcomed by Ramaphosa on the G20 red carpet

We wish the South African government well in hosting a successful and impactful #G20SouthAfrica Leaders’ Summit that strengthens multilateral cooperation, advances Africa’s voice on the global stage, and drives forward our shared development agenda. 🇿🇦#BetterAfricanBetterWorld… — ANCLimpopo (@ANCLimpopo) November 22, 2025

November 22 2025, 9:50

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed President of Turkiye, Tayyip Edrogan.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan#KayaNews #G20SouthAfrica TT pic.twitter.com/ZOmXnP8qHM — Kaya News (@KayaNews) November 22, 2025

November 22 2025 9:45

Deputy President Paul Mashatile welcomed United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

November 22 2025 9:40

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola and Deputy President Paul Mashatile on the red carpet.

He stayed on alone to welcome Brazilian President Lula Da Silva.

ARRIVALS: Heads of State and Government



📍 Johannesburg EXPO Centre#G20SouthAfrica 🇿🇦https://t.co/AWDoCF3l9y — ATHI GELEBA 🇿🇦 (@AthiGeleba) November 22, 2025

November 22 2025, 9:30

On the morning of the first day of the G20 Summit, leaders could be seen entering the Nasrec Expo Centre.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, welcomed dignitaries from around the world in a red-carpet procession.

At around 09:20 Lamola was seen welcoming Botswana President Duma Boko.

November 21 2025 18:23

UN secretary-general commends SA G20 theme

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called for Africa to be at the forefront of renewable energy development

November 21 2025 18:10

BREAKING | US stuns with $4.6bn Global Fund pledge amid rift with SA over G20

The pledge comes as US President Donald Trump has refused to attend the G20 Summit in Johannesburg as the rift between Pretoria and Washington deepens.

November 21 2025 16:30

Digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa breaks down the G20 declaration & SA-to-US handover

Digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa breaks down the G20 declaration & SA-to-US handover. pic.twitter.com/IFNzTCh5el — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) November 21, 2025

November 21 2025 16:30

IN PICS | World leaders arrive in Joburg for G20 Leaders’ Summit

Several world leaders arrived in South Africa on Friday for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Among the dignitaries who landed in the country were Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

November 21 2025 15:15

SA supports Venezuela in standoff with US, says Ronald Lamola

South Africa is concerned about the rising tensions between the US and Venezuela which it considers an ally and friend, minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola has said.

South Africa’s solidarity with Venezuela will put it at odds with the US yet again, which has refused to participate in the G20 summit being hosted by South Africa.

South Africa’s opposition to Israel’s war of “genocide” in Gaza and US President Donald Trump’s opposition to what he says are “bad things” happening in South Africa — claiming people are being killed in “genocide” perpetuated against Afrikaners — have contributed to the strained relations between the two countries.

Ramaphosa’s ambitious G20 declaration within grasp, insiders say

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambition to have the G20 Leaders’ Summit issue a declaration is within reach, with sources telling TimesLIVE the Sherpas are close to a final agreement.

A government insider who spoke to TimesLIVE said they were positive South Africa’s presidency would produce a declaration from leaders present at the summit this weekend. The US’ absence would be noted, they said.

They said the member states’ negotiators have been working through the night this week to come up with an outcome that all heads of state would endorse.

November 21 2025 08:25

PODCAST | ‘G20 is bigger than Trump’: Bonang Mohale on SA’s global moment, US snubs and why redress matters

As South Africa hosts the G20 Leaders’ Summit this weekend, business leader and G20 Sherpa Prof Bonang Mohale says the world’s focus should extend far beyond the drama surrounding US President Donald Trump’s expected absence.

TimesLIVE