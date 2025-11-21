Nelson Mandela Bay joins G20 Women’s Shutdown against GBV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LOUD STATEMENT: NMU students are joining Women for Change's national shutdown against GBV and femicide on Friday

Nelson Mandela Bay students, civil society, metro officials and community members will take to the streets on Friday in support of Women for Change’s national shutdown.

Dubbed the G20 Women’s Shutdown, the planned silent march taking place countrywide is a protest against gender-based violence (GBV) and the murders of many women in SA every day.

Women For Change has called on all women and members of the LGBTQI+ community to refrain from all paid and unpaid work on Friday — from offices to households — as well as to not spend any money, to highlight their social and economic impact.

In 2025, several NMU students were attacked and murdered, some in their residences.

An NMU student activist said the shutdown was about the refusal to continue life as normal while women, men and children continued to face the unrelenting epidemic of GBV.

“We are not marching for attention, we are marching for justice.

“We are demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa and the national government act decisively and urgently.

“GBV is not only a women’s issue, it is a human rights crisis affecting all of us.”

He said the aim was to halt economic activity in the Bay as a bold symbol of resistance against GBV and the national silence surrounding it, while demanding government accountability, policy enforcement and concrete interventions to curb rising GBV rates.

Meeting points are:

NMU students’ meeting point — Second Avenue campus, 8am;

Summerstrand — Hobie Beach, noon;

Eastern Beach, East London, noon; and

Vuyisile Mini Square, in front of Nelson Mandela Bay City Hall, noon.

