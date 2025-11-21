Nelson Mandela Bay traffic chief suspended

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

OUT OF OFFICE: Traffic and licensing director Warren Prins has been suspended

Nelson Mandela Bay traffic services and licensing director Warren Prins has been placed on suspension.

News of Prins’s suspension first emerged last week, however, municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya confirmed he had been placed on precautionary suspension.

“This step ensures that the internal investigation proceeds independently and without any interference, in line with our commitment to clean, ethical and accountable governance.

“As this matter is currently under investigation, and certain elements may involve external law-enforcement agencies, the municipality is not in a position to discuss the specifics.

“We must respect due process and avoid any comments that could prejudice ongoing proceedings,” he said.

Soyaya assured the public that the city took all allegations of wrongdoing seriously.

“We act firmly within the law, we follow the evidence, and we prioritise the integrity of our institutions.”

It is understood that Prins was issued with a letter of intent to suspend and was given until Friday to give reasons why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension.

Prins said he would co-operate fully with the city’s internal processes currently under way.

“In the interest of fairness and to safeguard the integrity of the investigation, I will not be commenting on the details at this time.

“Throughout my tenure, I have been committed to strengthening the efficiency and professionalism of traffic and licensing services in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Under my leadership since 2016, the department has introduced a number of improvements, including the reduction of queues at service centres, the establishment of the Motherwell Traffic and Licensing Centre, the introduction of card payment systems, and the expansion of operational capacity across the metro.

“These initiatives reflect my ongoing commitment to public service, ethical conduct and improving municipal operations for the benefit of residents.”

Prins said he was confident that his name would be cleared.

“I respectfully request space for the formal processes to run their course.”

In a statement, Marxist Workers Party general secretary Weizmann Hamilton accused the municipality of using disciplinary processes to abuse and eliminate skilled workers and tarnish their good names.

“It is an outrage! Prins is known to have dramatically improved services at the traffic department since his appointment in 2016.

“He got rid of long queues at the service centres, established the Motherwell traffic and licencing department, introduced card payments, among other things.

“The municipal workers unions should be in uproar that such an exemplary official is suspended on flimsy charges.

“He allegedly transgressed employment equity targets and started disciplinary proceedings against an official accused of accepting bribes from motorists.

“The official was eventually dismissed by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality,” Hamilton said.

