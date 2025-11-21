Partnerships with government turning the tide — Tom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hammered by load shedding, container backlogs and wild swings in shipping costs, the auto industry has been fighting to stay competitive — but outgoing Naamsa president Billy Tom says joint action with the government on logistics and infrastructure, energy and crime is starting to turn the tide.

Taking the helm at the Automotive Business Council as the first black president in 88 years in August 2023, Tom faced more than operational challenges — he had to navigate leadership itself.

“Naamsa is made up of CEOs. Every person in the room is a decision-maker in their own company,” the Isuzu SA boss said.

“As president, you have to manage people with different interests — manufacturers, importers and heavy vehicle producers — and still lead the industry as one voice.”

For Tom, this meant balancing discussions, allowing debates to flow, and speaking for the industry even when individuals disagreed.

“As the leader, you become the spokesperson for the industry.

“So sometimes some people might take it personally, because you lead the organisation, and you convey what the organisation is about and so you might get into a situation where someone doesn’t like what you say, but it’s an industry view.

“So those are the challenges.”

During his term as Naamsa president, SA faced severe load-shedding over a protracted period, causing significant disruption to production lines.

However, the auto industry and government were able to enter into partnerships, working hand in hand to manage the crisis.

Tom credits the role played by electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who visited plants as auto sector executives outlined their challenges.

“We met him at our different plants to say the industry is very critical, load-shedding is hurting us, it’s hurting the suppliers.”

Then came port delays during which more than 70,000 containers were stuck on ships outside the Durban port in November 2023.

“Before we build each and every car, we need a container with material that we import and some of these things were a big challenge for us and, of course, the volatility in the price of the shipping containers.

“I mean, one minute, we pay 1,200 for a 40-foot container, the next minute you pay 5,500, that’s big volatility.”

Despite the challenges, Tom said the auto sector and government partnered to address challenges with logistics and infrastructure, energy and crime — a development he described as a turning point.

“We managed to work together with government on the three key areas.

“One is logistics and infrastructure, two is energy and electricity. Then the third one, crime and corruption, and you can see the impact of it.

“Load-shedding is easing in critical periods, and I think if the state and the private sector work together, we can make a difference.

“You’re starting to see the work that’s been done with the ports.

“I think there’s been a lot of learnings,” Tom said.

He also credits trade and industry minister Parks Tau and his team for their responsiveness, especially after SA exports to the US were hit with a 30% tariff by the Trump administration.

The tariffs came into effect in August, with the auto industry being one of the hardest-hit sectors.

“We are encouraged by the level of interaction and involvement of the minister,” Tom said.

“I think one needs also to be realistic. Yes, we might want a bigger share of his voice but also as a country, we are on the backfoot.

“What has happened in America is impacting us.

“So, there’s a lot of things he has to deal with on this but if you look at the activity in his office, he’s done a lot of work in giving the industry attention.”

Beyond helping to secure logistics and policy wins, Tom sees his role as helping to shape future leaders.

“I always had to be mindful that there’s a child in Kariega or Alexandria who needs hope.

“Being the first black president comes with responsibility — it’s about leaving the organisation stronger and setting a tone for the next generation,” Tom said.

He also emphasises the critical role of unions in ensuring industry sustainability.

On his future, Tom said after Naamsa’s AGM — scheduled for Thursday night — he would assume the role of immediate past president and continue with his role as chair of the Industry Transformation Fund.

On his role as chief executive of Isuzu Motors SA, Tom said: “We want to establish ourselves as the anchor for Isuzu in the continent.

“I think the continent is becoming very key for Isuzu.

“We’ve been in the continent for a number of decades and want to remain relevant in the continent.

“With the growth in Africa, I think we’ve got solutions for what Africa needs.

“Our trucks are geared for the African conditions, our light commercial vehicles or bakkies, and we want a bigger presence in the continent.”

