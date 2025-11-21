Van Niekerk faces yet another no-confidence motion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MORE WOES: Ward 8 councillor Gustav Rautenbach has submitted a motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk

The DA has submitted a fresh motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk.

In his motion, DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach said Van Niekerk was not fit and proper to hold the position of deputy mayor.

“Our motion underscores that the four criminal charges against Van Niekerk, for which he is standing trial in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court, have brought the municipality into disrepute, compromised good governance and contributed to poor service delivery.

“We also called for the immediate election of a new deputy mayor following Van Niekerk’s removal.”

In his reasons for wanting Van Niekerk removed, Rautenbach cited the unlawful promise of a transformer to residents of the Grogro informal settlement to provide temporary electricity.

Van Niekerk has denied this, saying he never made such promises to those residents.

“Additionally, the motion highlights that in 2022, during Van Nierkerk’s tenure as speaker, he facilitated the unlawful appointment of Dr Noxolo Nqwazi as city manager.

“Van Niekerk allowed council to proceed and appoint Nqwazi, even though the DA had left the meeting and there was no quorum,” Rautenbach alleged.

He said it remained to be seen if council speaker Eugene Johnson would allow the motion to be debated.

“The ANC/EFF-led coalition government will stop at nothing to protect the highly compromised Van Niekerk.”

In September, Van Niekerk was found in contempt of court for skipping a court appearance and instead choosing to attend a conference in Germany.

He was ordered to pay R2,000 or spend 30 days in prison.

Van Niekerk paid the fine.

Rautenbach said that during the October 28 council meeting, Johnson unilaterally and unlawfully blocked the DA’s motion calling for disciplinary action against Van Niekerk and his referral to Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams, for investigation and possible suspension.

“Johnson had no authority or power to block this motion and the same applies to the motion we submitted today.

“The only criteria for the competency of a motion is that it be submitted timeously and that it complies with procedural format, meaning it must be signed by both the mover and the seconder.”

During the meeting, Johnson deferred it with other motions, adding it could only be debated after she received advice from Williams.

DA councillors argued that the submission complied with council rules and therefore warranted debate.

On Thursday, Johnson confirmed receiving the motion.

Van Niekerk declined to comment, saying he would do so on his The Truth social media page.

