We’ve been left in the lurch, say survivors and families of George building collapse victims

Grieving families of the George building collapse victims say they have been abandoned by the very departments meant to help them, accusing social development and the department of labour of a year-long runaround.

Speaking out during a public hearing on Thursday at the Thembalethu Community Hall in George, the families said the departments had left them hungry, traumatised and battling to access even basic UIF and injury-on-duty claims.

The collapsed building killed 34 people in May 2024.

Zweli Peterson who lost his brother, Lunga Sindelo, said social development had not been able to assist with any of their needs.

“We have relied on nonprofit organisations for assistance.

“Social workers have not been supportive — these [nonprofit] organisations have raised funds for us to get food parcels, organised counselling for us and even transported some victims to the hospitals for doctor appointments

“All these departments here are a bunch of liars.

“We are not apologetic. We have heard that the municipality has withdrawn money from the developers of the company, we want to know what the money was for.

“We hear that the land where the building collapsed will be auctioned, now we want to know the reasons behind the decision,” he said.

Representing Zimbabwean nationals who died on site, Blessed Gere said there were family members in Zimbabwe that could not come to SA and fill in the necessary forms.

Gere said other Zimbabweans could not be assisted by the department of labour as they were required to have a South African bank account to get assistance.

“Some people do not have work permits and passports to claim for their families and others can’t claim for compensation fees because of this.

“We plead that the committee looks into this and finds ways that the victims can be supported.”

During a parliamentary committee meeting, labour deputy minister Jomo Sibiya said all 53 foreign nationals who were working on site at the time of the building collapse were in SA illegally and did not have valid work permits.

The victims’ families also submitted a memorandum of grievances to the public works parliamentary committee, pleading for it to intervene and conduct an investigation on the treatment they received from social development, the department of labour and the George municipality.

The families said they were now facing secondary trauma as they were left to struggle on their own.

