G20 leaders summit declaration adopted, confirms presidency

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Jairus Mmutle)

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed that a G20 Leaders’ Summit declaration has been adopted despite the absence of the US.

This is a big win for President Cyril Ramaphosa after Washington warned Pretoria against adopting a leaders declaration without its presence.

TimesLIVE understands that the US had made attempts to sabotage the South African G20 presidency by appealing to its European allies to make objections against the declaration.

