PoliticsPREMIUM

US will not abandon trade talks because of my statements, Lamola says

Lamola first accused the Trump administration of pursuing an agenda of ‘white supremacy’ in a CNN interview last week

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

Minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola during the media briefing at the G20 SA Leaders Summit at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

Minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola says he stands by his statements about US President Donald Trump, where he accused him of white supremacy.

However, Lamola does not think his statements will affect the trade negotiations between Washington and Pretoria. South Africa has been engaged in trade negotiations with the US following its decision to impose punitive tariffs.

Despite similar statements having resulted in a punitive response by the US against former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool and South African envoy to the US Mcebisi Jonas, Lamola said he did not believe that this would solicit a reaction from Washington.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Sunday, the outspoken minister, who has often taken on the country’s presidents, said his utterances “are a reflection of reality on the ground”.

“The executive order [by the US] is for Afrikaners. You must be white and you must be Afrikaner. What does that mean? It’s a race-based policy. That can’t be an issue. It is a reality.”

Read more here.

G20

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘It’s fine’: Ntshavheni on US revoking Naledi Pandor’s visa

2

US will not abandon trade talks because of my statements, Lamola says

3

The Sen-master puts Proteas in charge of second Test

4

Gail Mabalane hailed as an industry trailblazer with editor’s industry icon win

5

Boks shake off Irish monkey