US will not abandon trade talks because of my statements, Lamola says

Minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola during the media briefing at the G20 SA Leaders Summit at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola says he stands by his statements about US President Donald Trump, where he accused him of white supremacy.

However, Lamola does not think his statements will affect the trade negotiations between Washington and Pretoria. South Africa has been engaged in trade negotiations with the US following its decision to impose punitive tariffs.

Despite similar statements having resulted in a punitive response by the US against former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool and South African envoy to the US Mcebisi Jonas, Lamola said he did not believe that this would solicit a reaction from Washington.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Sunday, the outspoken minister, who has often taken on the country’s presidents, said his utterances “are a reflection of reality on the ground”.

“The executive order [by the US] is for Afrikaners. You must be white and you must be Afrikaner. What does that mean? It’s a race-based policy. That can’t be an issue. It is a reality.”

