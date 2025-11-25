ANC confirms March conference ahead of local elections

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FRONT-RUNNERS: ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane, left, and provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi are gunning for the top spot

With a bruising battle building, the ANC in the Eastern Cape will convene an early elective conference in March.

The term of the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) ends in May.

Following a PEC meeting on Monday, ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the province would hold its conference from March 27 to 30.

“The PEC also received and adopted a roadmap towards the fifth Amathole regional conference, which will be held from March 20 to 22,” Zicina said.

“This is in line with the national executive committee (NEC) resolution, which directs that all regional and provincial conferences be held before the end of March 2026 in preparation for local government elections.

“The NEC decision reaffirms the PEC decision to hold an early provincial conference.

“The PEC reaffirmed its resolve to secure the full participation of as many structures as practically possible in these pivotal gatherings in line with the ANC constitution and the 2024 conference guidelines as adopted by the NEC.”

It is understood that talks of an early provincial conference started in October.

Zicina said that with local government elections looming in 2026, the ANC had decided that all structures due to hold conferences must sit no later than March.

“The ANC was elected in a conference that ended on May 8 2022, and so our term ends then.

“Originally we meant for a conference in May, but we have elected to hold an early conference to comply with the NEC.

“Otherwise, failing would result in the disbandment of the ANC and a provincial task team appointed.”

Zicina said there was 100% consensus from the PEC to convene an early conference.

ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane is expected to face provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, who is poised to challenge him for the top position in the province.

Talks of the two going up against each other started early in 2025, with Mabuyane said to be eyeing a third term.

A senior ANC member said the early conference was a good decision for the province, especially after the party tightened its rules and guidelines to select candidates to represent the party ahead of the 2026 elections.

ANC electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe said candidates had to have a matric certificate and/or have the capacity or experience to make a constructive contribution within the municipal council.

An insider said: “The early conference brings with it an advantage because people won’t be blackmailed through the selection of candidates for the LGE [local government elections].

“Presiding over candidates will be secured and done without coercion, and conferences will have passed.”

Three ANC regions — Dr WB Rubusana, Amathole and Sarah Baartman — have yet to hold their conferences.

Zicina said Dr WB Rubusana was almost ready but finalising a few matters, while Sarah Baartman busy with branch general meetings.

He said the ANC had reaffirmed its commitment to renewal.

“There is no space for odious agendas — there is only space for the collective discipline that places the ANC above individual considerations.

“The ANC reaffirmed its commitment to remain united, focused and dedicated to the service of the people.

“The PEC agreed that unity is sacrosanct because it is the glue that holds the movement together.”

The Herald