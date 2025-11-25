Audit delays expected after Nelson Mandela Bay archive flooding

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

RAISING SUSPICION: Flooding in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s archive room is expected to delay the 2024/2025 audit

The flooding of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s archive room will only delay the 2024/2025 audit, while the payment-related documents required will be retrieved by the metro.

The city archives office was left waterlogged earlier in November, raising concerns of possible sabotage.

If the documents are not found, it is understood that the issue will fall under the limitation of scope.

The flooding prompted mayor Babalwa Lobishe to report a criminal case as fears grow of deliberate interference each time auditors come knocking.

Over the weekend, accompanied by deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk and acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo, Lobishe reported a case at the Humewood police station.

Financial documents were damaged on the ground floor of the Lilian Diedericks Building, where the budget and treasury department keeps its archives.

Auditor-general spokesperson Africa Boso said their office was in constant contact with metro officials and was assured they were doing their best to ensure the information would be retrieved in due course.

“The AGSA confirms that during a meeting on November 20, with Nelson Mandela Bay municipality officials, its AGSA audit team was informed by the metro’s finance unit officials that the municipality’s archives office, located at Brister House, had been waterlogged on November 19.

“As requested by our team, the municipality’s officials also sent a written correspondence indicating that the waterlog incident may result in delays in the retrieval of payment-related documents required for our ongoing annual audit of the metro.

“Our team was not on site where the incident took place. Therefore, they were not impacted,” Boso said.

In a statement on Sunday, the city said the case was opened following the incident inside the municipality’s budget and treasury office.

“This action stems from the November 18 flooding of the office — the very place where your city’s most important financial and service-delivery records are kept — at a time when an official audit was under way.

“Such an event has serious implications for how the municipality safeguards public information and upholds transparent governance.

“The mayor reassured residents that the municipality is taking this matter extremely seriously.

“By opening a case and initiating a full investigation, the leadership is making it clear: your trust, your services, and your city’s financial integrity come first.

“Any wrongdoing, negligence or interference will be uncovered and acted upon without fear or favour.

“Our commitment is simple — to protect your interests, strengthen our institutions and ensure that every action taken within the municipality stands up to public scrutiny," the statement said.

On Sunday, Lobishe said she was treating the matter seriously.

The damaged files are payment-related documents such as contract payments and payment vouchers.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said it was concerning that every time auditors from the AG were in the city to do their work, something happened.

In November 2019, auditors from the AG withdrew from the city due to threats and intimidation.

An anonymous envelope containing a copy of the Weekend Post’s front page related to the assassination of a councillor and SMME owners was delivered to the audit office.

“This is especially so during the drain cleaning tender audits, and including now, when auditors requested more files and wanted more information, files are missing,” Grootboom said.

“It seems like there’s tampering of files and people wanting to conceal evidence to cover their tactics.

“The ACDP wants an investigation done, not just externally but internally.

“We want the AG to be able to conduct audits without fear and the picture will only become clearer once we know exactly which files the AG was after.”

The Herald