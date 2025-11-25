By-election outcome could tip balance of power in Kouga council

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ON THE GROUND: DA campaigners in Pellsrus where a by-election will be hotly contested on Wednesday

Pellsrus has become ground zero in Kouga’s Ward 2 by-election, where the DA is battling to defend its majority, and a loss would tip the municipality into a hung council.

On Monday, a sea of blue and green shirts criss-crossed the ward on door-to-door campaigns in hopes of swaying voters.

The ward is one of three that will have by-elections on Wednesday.

Ward 10 in Makana and Ward 2 at the Kou-Kammma municipality are also up for grabs.

The Makana ward — which includes Fingo Village and Tantyi — became vacant after ANC councillor Zodwa Cetu died in September.

In Kou-Kamma and Kouga, the ANC and DA suffered blows when their ward councillors, Ronnie Campher and Sakkie Murray, resigned and crossed the floor to join the PA.

The DA has pulled out all the stops to retain the ward, sending a string of high-profile leaders — including ministers Solly Malatsi and Dean McPherson, and deputy minister Jane Sithole — to Jeffreys Bay over the past month.

Sport, recreation, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie is expected to hand over sports equipment at the Pellsrus Sportsfield on Tuesday.

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors were out in numbers on Monday at the Pellsrus Caravan Park Hall, just less than a kilometre from where the PA had set up its headquarters on Duine Road.

Before the resignation of Murray, the DA had a 16-seat majority in the 30-seat council.

Should they lose the ward, it will be a hung council with opposition parties tied with 15 seats.

This may trigger a coalition arrangement.

On the ballot will be Bonita Moos for the DA and Charlene Dickens for the PA, the two parties which are believed to be in pole position.

The ANC has fielded Robert Dennis, while Roelf Pretorius has emerged under the Cope banner.

The parties will be trying to garner the votes of residents like 77-year-old Paul Goliath, who lives on Duine Road, but says he will not be voting after being left disappointed by the local municipality.

“I have been reporting my meter for months, and it was never fixed.

“Instead, we first got a R700 water bill, now it has climbed to R4,000. Where am I supposed to get that money as a pensioner?

“I also reported that to the PA, and they also promised to try and help. Nothing has happened; instead, today there is completely no water,” he said.

Randolph Claasen, who is heading the campaign for the PA, said the party had proven itself on its priorities.

“We are the only party that wants to better the lives of all residents in these communities run by the DA,” he said.

“Money has been spent, but not to the benefit of the people of Ward 2.

“Our manifesto is the sewer problems we have been fixing, helping people who are behind on the water and electricity bills and getting their power switched off.

“We are a coloured-based party but are for all residents.

“If our councillor comes in, she must not only service PA people but the whole ward,” he said.

DA MPL Vicky Knoetze said they were confident that voters would turn out to cast their vote for the party to prevent coalition chaos.

“We believe that voters will ultimately vote for the DA to ensure stability in the Kouga municipality, which is officially the best-run municipality in the Eastern Cape with an exceptional track record of good governance and excellence in service delivery.

“It is in the best interest of the residents of Kouga to keep the municipality DA-governed,” she said.

The ANC is reeling from a by-election loss in Kou-Kamma in September, where the PA won its first ward in the province.

Before the PA’s victory, the ANC governed the municipality with six seats, supported by independent candidate Dudley Maasdorp.

The DA has three seats, followed by the FF+ with one.

On Wednesday, residents can cast their votes for Stanley Plaatjies from the ANC, Kevin Grootboom of the DA and Michael Hartz from the PA.

Six parties are contesting the ballot in Makanda.

The ANC will be represented by Andile Mbeju, the DA by Ayanda Bodla and the EFF by Phaphama Nkontsa.

The Makana Citizens Front (MCF) has put forward Thembinkosi Ngeleza, the PA will be represented by Nomatamsanqa Mavikela and the SACP will be contesting with Losi Phaphu.

The ANC currently has 13 seats in the 27-seat council followed by the DA on five, MCF 5, the EFF two and one independent.

The Herald