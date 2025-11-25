Jeffreys Bay High to receive 4IR computer lab

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DIGITAL GROWTH: On a visit to Jeffreys Bay High School where a computer lab will be built are, from left, Software AG transformation officer Ndazi Nokoane, principal Nomxolisi Makayi, communications minister Solly Malatsi and Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman

Since its opening in 2015, the bilingual Jeffreys Bay High has become one of the fastest-growing schools in the region, and it is now set to receive its own 4IR computer lab sponsored by Germany-based company Software AG.

On Monday, communications minister Solly Malatsi conducted an oversight visit to the school and said the lab was crucial for bridging the digital divide in previously disadvantaged communities.

He was joined by Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman.

Malatsi said it was important for young people, particularly those from poor backgrounds and rural areas, to have the same access to digital infrastructure as their peers elsewhere.

“That is the only way that we’re going to make sure that every young person in this digital economy has the strongest chance to compete with their peers and have a stake in a better life,” he said.

“Technology has become such an infused part of our lives that it’s unavoidable.

“So in doing that, it’s important that we build partnerships because the public service has the reach, but doesn’t always have the resources, and it makes these partnerships with the private sector, like Software AG, crucial to help us all achieve our goals of making sure that we extend the benefits of technology to every part of our communities.”

Jeffreys Bay High principal Nomxolisi Makayi said despite the challenge of relying on old and damaged mobile classrooms, the school was expected to increase its contingent of more than 1,700 pupils in 2026.

It has received more than 500 applications for grade 8.

And despite its rapid growth, owing to two feeder primary schools serving both Afrikaans and Xhosa-speaking communities, she said the school still did not have a computer lab.

“This school was supposed to be built in two phases. But unfortunately we are still waiting for phase two to continue,” Makayi said. “There is no space here.

“The vision and mission of this school were for a technical school.”

The lab will be donated by Software AG as part of its corporate outreach programme.

The transformation office representative at the company, Ndazi Nokoane, said the lab, which was expected to open in 2026, would be the fifth one in SA.

“We’ve got labs in Queenstown [Komani], Bizana, Mthatha and George,” she said.

“The one in George is also at a school where they’ve adopted CAT as a subject to make sure that it’s not just a white elephant sitting there.

“So as a school, as a community, we need to commit to a teacher who is going to roll out CAT when the lab is in place. That we will work together towards.

“We don’t just leave you with labs — we train the trainer. We train the students so that we roll it out for the next year or two years.”

