DA files criminal complaint amid Kouga by-election controversy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CIVIC DUTY: Leon Harmse and Esme Erasmus cut their overseas holiday short to vote in the Kouga Ward 2 by-election

All bets were off in Kouga’s Ward 2 by-election on Wednesday in Pellsrus and Aston Bay in Jeffreys Bay.

The DA went on the offensive, laying a criminal complaint against the Patriotic Alliance councillor candidate and accused party leader Gayton McKenzie of allegedly using his ministerial office to sway voters.

The ANC parachuted in former Kouga mayor Robbie Dennis, adding more drama to the turbulent contest.

Cope — which has never contested a local poll in the municipality — threw its weight behind Roelf Pretorius in a bid to secure a slice of the ward’s 6,307 registered voters.

The outcome of the by-election could result in a hung council and trigger a coalition government.

In other parts of the province, the ANC sought to defend two wards in the Kou-Kamma and Makana municipalities.

In Kou-Kamma, the party was left reeling after its Ward 2 councillor, Ronnie Campher, resigned to join the PA.

In Makana, it was battling to retain Ward 10, which became vacant after councillor Zodwa Cetu died in September.

After months of campaigning — including high-profile visits of DA ministers to Jeffreys Bay — Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman said on Wednesday that he had asked public protector Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate an alleged misuse of state resources by McKenzie.

McKenzie visited Pellsrus on Tuesday, where he handed out sporting equipment.

Bornman said the handover, allegedly conducted at the residence of a PA activist and former councillor, did not comply with national government standards for official engagements.

“It is important to place on record that within the past few weeks, the Kouga municipality has received multiple ministerial and national government visits.

“Every one of these followed proper protocol, involved the municipality, and respected intergovernmental processes — except this visit by McKenzie.

“What was presented publicly as a government programme has now been exposed as an event facilitated and dominated by political actors.

“The conduct observed demonstrates that state resources were used to advance the interests of a single political party — an act that undermines the principles of fairness, transparency and constitutional governance,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Kouga mayor and DA MPL Horatio Hendricks laid a criminal complaint against PA candidate Charlene Dickens, who voted during the special votes on Tuesday despite not allegedly living in the ward.

Dickens voted at Pellsrus Primary School. She was one of the 733 who voted between the three stations.

Hendricks said the DA had raised the issue of Dickens’s residence with the IEC during the objections period, but their challenge was rejected.

“They stated that we did not serve the objection to the voter herself. In terms of IEC regulations, we were obligated to inform the voter of the objection.

“But because she was flagged, the IEC indicated that they would first physically verify the address she supplied.

“The next step, if they couldn’t do that, was for the voter to provide proof of address. That was also not done — yet she was allowed to vote,” he said.

Hendricks said they were still awaiting the IEC’s ruling on their dispute, but because the vote may have infringed the Electoral Act, the DA had also opened a criminal case.

“Dickens is well known in the community, but the issue is not whether she can stand — it’s that she does not reside in the ward,” he said.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said a case of contravention of the Electoral Act was opened for further investigation.

IEC provincial electoral officer Kayakazi Magudumane said Dickens was allowed to remain on the voters’ roll because she insisted she lived in a house in the ward.

“They are saying that the person is not necessarily residing there, but it is their mother or one of the parents who lives there.

“We will investigate further. The objection is with us,” she said.

PA provincial chair Nadine Murray said the DA’s criminal case was driven by desperation.

“This criminal case appears to be the DA’s response to pressure from the PA over the contested election.

“If this were truly a broader concern, why have similar cases not been opened against DA councillors ... who are known to vote outside the wards where they reside?

“It is troubling that the DA is diverting already strained SAPS resources to advance what seems to be a political agenda,” she said.

Murray cited an example of a DA councillor in Gqeberha who allegedly changed voting district after being challenged online over the Dickens matter.

On McKenzie, she said the DA was always targeting him.

“In Nelson Mandela Bay, when he repaired the Gelvandale Swimming Pool, which had been left damaged for eight years and under three DA mayors, he faced criticism.

“When he built the first multipurpose combi-court in the northern areas of Gqeberha, he was criticised again,” she said.

McKenzie’s spokesperson, Stacey Gaby, said she could not respond as the minister was on a flight.

With gazebos up and branded vehicles criss-crossing Pellsrus and Aston Bay, electioneering efforts drew steady streams of voters to the three polling stations on Wednesday.

Couple Esme Erasmus and Leon Harmse cut their holiday short so they could make their marks at the Aston Community Hall.

“Voting is important because it brings out my voice, adding to other people’s viewpoints, strengthening our country,” Erasmus said.

“You cannot complain if you have not voted.”

In September, the PA won its first ward in the province at Kou-Kamma — a ward it took from the ANC.

Before the PA’s victory, the ANC governed with six seats, backed by independent councillor Dudley Maasdorp.

The DA has three seats, followed by the FF+ with one.

The race for the ward is between residents Stanley Plaatjies from the ANC, Kevin Grootboom of the DA and Michael Hartz from the PA.

In Makana, six parties are contesting Ward 10.

The ANC is represented by Andile Mbeju, the DA by Ayanda Bodla and the EFF by Phaphama Nkontsa.

The Makana Citizens Front (MCF) has put forward Thembinkosi Ngeleza, the PA will be represented by Nomatamsanqa Mavikela and the SACP by Losi Phaphu.

The ANC has 13 seats in the 27-seat council, followed by the DA on five, MCF 5, the EFF two and one independent.

The Herald