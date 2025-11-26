Knysna in grip of water crisis as dams almost depleted

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CONCERNING SITUATION: Water supply problems in Knysna have frequently resulted in dry taps in areas such as Nekkies, Damsebos, Knysna Heights, Central and Westhill

Knysna’s water woes are reaching boiling point, piling pressure on businesses and residents as the Garden Route town prepares to welcome thousands of visitors over the summer season.

Knysna mayor Thandi Matika previously warned of possible water outages this festive season, saying the Akkerkloof holding dam, Knysna’s main storage dam, was at 27% capacity

This equated to just 17 days of water storage, while the Glebe Dam’s supply added a further eight days.

The water crisis has often left residents with dry taps in areas such as Nekkies, Damsebos, Knysna Heights, Central and Westhill.

On Sunday, the municipality was forced to switch off the Charlesford pumps because the level of the Knysna River had dropped too low to allow continued abstraction.

Greater Knysna Business Chamber chair Jan van der Westhuizen called for assistance from the provincial and national government for short-term relief and accelerated investment in long-term solutions, including desalination readiness, groundwater development, network loss reduction and infrastructure upgrades.

“Calm, co-operation and immediate action are essential.

“Every litre saved today safeguards livelihoods and public health. We are at a critical juncture.

“If we act decisively now, we can protect our community, our economy and our future.

“Every business and household has a role to play — every drop counts,” he said.

Knysna Accommodation Association marketing co-ordinator Colleen Harding said the town was experiencing a serious drought that was being exacerbated by pipe bursts.

Harding said though Knysna continued to attract tourists, its water supply problems could result in negative perceptions, particularly among South African guests.

“We have decided to buy water tanks and ensure that all our guests are informed about the water instructions.

“Since the international market is aware of water conservation and many of them practise water conservation, it’s easy for them to adopt and follow instructions,” she said.

Ward 10 councillor Peter Bester said he had repeatedly pushed the Knysna municipality to address water losses, which remained at about 40%.

He said the water losses were caused byfrequent pipe bursts, overflowing reservoirs and leaks that were not repaired timeously.

“In our section 8 infrastructure meeting, the mayor said they were aiming to bring back the osmosis plant that extracts water from the lagoon.

“With the high E. coli readings in some of the estuaries at the moment, this might not be a good idea,” Bester said.

Matika confirmed that a range of contingency plans were in place to safeguard the town’s water supply as the summer season approached.

“We know many residents are concerned and the holiday season is around the corner. I want to assure our community and our visitors that we are prepared.

“We are taking proactive steps to protect our water security.

“The contingency plans include optimisation of existing sources, accelerated groundwater work, enhanced monitoring and readiness to deploy additional supply options if required.”

Other measures adopted by the council included:

Stronger enforcement of Level 3 water restrictions, with immediate fines for misuse;

Intensified public awareness efforts;

Identifying properties where occupants were not paying for water or bypassing meters;

Reactivation of the Knysna Reverse Osmosis Plant if necessary; and

Evaluating supply risks and downstream demand considering ongoing aridity.

The Herald