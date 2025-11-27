Gains and losses for political parties as voters have their say in by-elections

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

VOTES IN: Eastern Cape by-elections produced a mixed bag for the political parties involved

A day of mixed fortunes played out for Eastern Cape political parties on Wednesday as by-elections across three municipalities delivered gains, losses and a power shift.

The ANC both lost and retained a ward in the by-elections, while the Patriotic Alliance won its second ward in Kou-Kamma.

The party wrested control of ward 2 from the ANC, securing the seat for its candidate, Michael Hartz.

This means the PA is now the kingmaker in the council.

The DA retained ward 2 in Kouga municipality, while the ANC retained ward 10 in Makhanda.

The Kou-Kamma by-election was triggered after former ANC councillor Ronnie Campher resigned and defected to the PA. He did not contest the by-election.

In Makana, Andile Mbeju retained ward 10 for the ANC as a total of six parties contested the ward.

The vacancy came after councillor Zodwa Cetu died in September.

In Kouga, preceding days of high drama, the DA was more than thrilled to retain ward 2 following Bonita Moos’s victory.

The Herald