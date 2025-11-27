Intimidation fears force metro to seek external officials for disciplinary cases

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WORRYING SITUATION: Officials in Nelson Mandela Bay are reportedly too afraid to preside over disciplinary hearings involving their colleagues

Officials in Nelson Mandela Bay are too afraid to preside over municipal disciplinary hearings involving colleagues, citing intimidation by both staff and unions.

As a result, the city has had to bring in external presiding officers for a disciplinary case involving a corporate services official who was suspended over the city’s landline phones that were disconnected for more than a month.

This was revealed during a budget and treasury committee meeting on Thursday when councillors were discussing invoice payments to creditors.

DA councillor Werner Senekal blasted corporate services’ inefficiency, questioning why it was taking so long to pay invoices.

Between September and October, landlines for councillors’ offices and the metro’s call centre were disconnected by MTN over a R9.5m debt.

A report attributed October’s late payments to MTN, which was only paid more than 300 days after the city received its invoice.

“The late payment reason recorded by the corporate services directorate is that invoices were queried by budget and treasury.”

Senekel raised a point about accountability, adding he had heard an official from corporate services had been suspended in relation to the landline disconnection saga.

Corporate services boss Nosipho Xhego confirmed an official had been suspended and was undergoing a disciplinary process.

“The disciplinary process will resume shortly.

“We are struggling to get a presiding officer internally, but we got assistance from two other municipalities.

“We’re busy ratifying that decision with the bargaining council so that affected employees don’t take us to the bargaining council,” Xhego said.

ANC councillor Mpumelelo Majola questioned why the city had gone outside to look for a presiding officer.

Xhego said senior officials were reluctant to preside over disciplinary cases involving their colleagues, with some indicating they had faced intimidation from staff or unions.

In the report, it stated that out of 377 invoices received by October, corporate services cleared 183 invoices within the legislated 30-day period, a 48.54% efficiency rate.