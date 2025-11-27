Nelson Mandela Bay loses more than half its water supply

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ON IT GOES: Nelson Mandela Bay chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane

Nelson Mandela Bay continues to lose the war on leaks.

It emerged on Thursday that the city had lost more than half of its potable water during the 2024/2025 financial year, with 57.62%, or 73.71-million kilolitres, unaccounted for.

In the 2023/2024 financial year, the metro lost 48.66% of its water supply.

During Thursday’s budget and treasury committee meeting, chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane reported that the city lost 19.27-million kilolitres of non-revenue water in the first quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year, amounting to 58% of its supply.

“It is evident that the current strategies to address both water and electricity losses are not yielding positive results, over and above the loan amounting to R750.6m that was raised by the municipality to address these challenges,”Ngcelwane’s report said.

In 2024/2025, the city’s electricity losses rose to R1.32bn, up from the R1.176bn recorded in the 2023/2024 financial year.

Ward 7 councillor Brendon Pegram asked what the metro was doing to curb its water and electricity losses.

“It seems like we’ve got plans in place, but they’re not working. What are you doing, CFO, about that?

“We’re still getting the same results. Are we sitting with the plan that’s got no results?

“Do we have an updated water masterplan, something that can lead to more positive results?”

ANC councillor Mpumelelo Majola questioned officials about the location of the areas that suffered the most losses.

“We always talk about water losses, but I just want to get a feel as to where the main areas are. Are we talking about dams?

“Every day I see water flowing; we phone this number and no answer, and as a last-ditch attempt, we call a member of the mayoral committee.

“We embark on exercises, but there’s no implementation.

“We as councillors know people who steal electricity.

“In my ward, Izinyoka, they steal electricity. The guys that come to fix overheads [cables] tell me it’s not their duty to cut electricity,” Majola said.

During the meeting, councillors also noted that the metro’s revenue collection rate so far in the 2025/2026 year stood at 70.73%.

The city noted a spike in September, with the rate climbing to 81.95%, which councillors attributed to the implementation of the debt relief programme.

The council had approved a collection rate target of 75%.

“As previously reported, the introduction of punitive water tariffs necessitated by the drought situation has hurt the collection rate and has also contributed to the escalation in water debt,” the report said.

“Hence, there has been a report that recommends writing off a portion of the arrears water debt.”

Pegram questioned what the city was doing wrong with revenue collection, saying other metros were hitting 90%.

“Hopefully, we can find whatever we’re doing wrong.

“I want feedback on where the amnesty programme is. What is a failed project? Because we might want to extend it, but if it was not viable, then cut it,” Pegram said.

Water and sanitation acting executive director Barry Martin said the metro’s water and sanitation masterplan was outdated.

However, a draft for a new masterplan would be available in June.

“Council did approve an updated non-revenue water losses business plan. It’s currently being implemented.”

Meanwhile, should the National Treasury pull the trigger on its threat to withhold the city’s R600m equitable share tranche for December, the municipality would be unable to pay salaries, Ngcelwane admitted.

The Treasury wrote to the city earlier in 2025 demanding it address the historic R30bn in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The figure is the highest of any municipality in SA.

During Thursday’s meeting, it emerged that the city had been dipping into its reserves — but Ngcelwane would not reveal how much money was left.

According to a report, the metro’s investment portfolio fell by R620.6m between June and October, driven mainly by withdrawals from reserves, a weak collection rate and delays in the transfer of conditional grants.

Pegram then asked what the impact would be if the Treasury carried out its threat to withhold the grant funding, given the metro’s “limited” reserves noted in the report.

Ngcelwane said salaries would not be paid.

“Once the National Treasury says they are withholding the equitable share, it means withholding our salaries.

“We are 50% dependent on grants.

“If the equitable share is not paid on December 1, then we have a problem.”

Ngcelwane said the city had been dipping into its reserves since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our reserves have been going down because of the low collection rate.

“We’ve been eating bit by bit there since 2020 and Covid-19.”