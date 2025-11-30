Beaches tell a tale of two cities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NO GO: The barricaded walkway at Wells Estate

As Nelson Mandela Bay gears up for the annual influx of holidaymakers, a stark contrast is emerging along its coastline.

Though the metro has poured resources into new surveillance cameras to safeguard sunseekers on its flagship Blue Flag beaches, many of the non-Blue Flag stretches are still in neglect — affected by storms, sewage spills, vandalism and long-abandoned public facilities that now pose serious safety risks.

After having been closed for 10 months due to untreated sewage gushing onto the beach, Brighton Beach is finally open again, but almost all the facilities have been vandalised.

The beach, which had popular roadside picnic spots, has no ablution facilities available.

The only buildings nearby have been stripped by thieves and vandals and gutted by fires.

The pier that stretches out over the beach at Wells Estate has been barricaded.

The paint on the once bustling cavea is peeling, the staircases are rusting and some restrooms are inaccessible due to sand.

In Bluewater Bay, the battered restrooms are bolted shut and the windows have been smashed, leaving beachgoers no choice but to change behind the building.

To make matters worse, thieves have stripped the hall of its electrical wiring, plunging the nearby lifeguard lodgings into darkness and leaving the security cameras purely decorative.

The storehouses, public bathroom and lifesaver boarding are in a ramshackle building with rusting and broken frames — and no lights.

IDYLLIC SETTING: Humewood beach is one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s world-class attractions (Eugene Coetzee)

Meanwhile, Kings Beach, Humewood Beach and Hobie Beach have been awarded full Blue Flag status, reaffirming their global standing in environmental management, high water quality, safety and excellent services.

Bluewater Bay and Wells Estate beaches have achieved Blue Flag Pilot Phase status.

After being battered by storms in July 2024, the community hall at the foot of Blue Horizon Bay’s beach is an eyesore in the otherwise serene village.

Once home to public amenities, the hall now has a gaping hole where the side wall used to be, and shards of debris litter the foyer of the squash courts.

The toilets have been vandalised, and only a few mouldy cupboards remain in the kitchen, despite the building still being connected to electricity.

Blue Horizon Bay Conservancy chair Charl Mattheus said last season was nothing short of a disaster — and 2025 was shaping up to be no better.

“We’ve got 12 days before the holidaymakers descend on the city but we still can’t access the beach,” he said.

“The dunes have shifted and they’ve created a massive dune of their own.

“Last year, a woman drowned and it took me six hours to get her [body] off the beach because we couldn’t get a vehicle in.

“We don’t even have lifesavers any more as the clubhouse was washed away.

“Last Christmas was a disaster.

“There were no ablution blocks for people coming down to the beach.”

Despite the hall posing a clear public danger — with no demarcation or warning signs, in violation of National Building Regulations — the only municipal “salvage work” to date has been the removal of sand from inside.

Mattheus said rubble from the hall had been dumped onto the beach and most of what was cleared had been done by residents themselves.

“The place is hazardous; it’s not marked as a no-go zone. Everything’s open and anyone can walk in,” he said.

He said people were now making open fires inside the shell of the building because there were no such facilities, creating a serious fire risk.

“There are many things we’re not happy about as homeowners.

“As it stands, our properties are losing value.

“Nothing is getting done.

“I’m even repainting the street names myself because they were damaged and there was no money for replacements.

“We paint the kerbs and cut the verges.

“The gabions at the bottom, installed years ago as part of the drainage system, are also flooded and broken, but they can’t be fixed because there’s no access to the beach.”

Ward 40 councillor Jason Grobbelaar said the demolition of the building still required council approval.

“I have reported the hall as a danger to visitors as it is not secured and I’m concerned people may get hurt,” he said.

“A report was submitted via the building inspectorate confirming the same.

“I have requested that ablution facilities be maintained, and asked if temporary units could be provided for all beaches in the ward, including Maitlands.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said maintenance of beach infrastructure remained ongoing across the metro as they continued to improve facilities, budget permitting.

“Cleaning teams, environmental crews and coastal maintenance units have been active throughout the build-up to the season to ensure that ablution blocks, walkways, refuse facilities and recreational amenities remain clean, functional and accessible, and will continue to do so throughout the summer season and current financial year,” he said.

“This is aligned with our long-term commitment to creating a high-quality visitor experience that enhances the Bay’s tourism appeal and economic opportunities.

“Safety remains a top priority for the municipality.

“Police and Metro Police have increased visibility and are on high alert to ensure that all beachgoers enjoy a secure holiday experience.

“Lifeguards have been fully deployed across designated swimming beaches to prevent drownings and safeguard bathers, supported by emergency response and disaster management teams who are on standby for rapid response.”

With the festive Playland rides expected to be set up in the next two weeks at Kings Beach, the sewage spills that repeatedly forced the closure of Humewood’s flagship beach finally appear to be under control.

Ward 2 councillor Sean Tappan said though no sewage was flowing into the Kings Beach area at present, problems persisted elsewhere — including Cape Recife and the Ski-Boat Club area, where wastewater from Driftsands was still spilling due to vandalised electrical cabling.

“The municipality has been running the Driftsands plant on generators, but that sewage still ends up in the sea,” he said.

“Some swimmers last week reported that the water had a strange smell.

“It could have come from higher up the system, even from Fishwater Flats.

“For now, security seems to be monitored.”

Tappan said that after 2024’s spate of robberies targeting Summerstrand beachgoers, the situation had improved dramatically thanks to the expanded camera network.

The surveillance system — a joint effort by the Mandela Bay Development Agency and CityWide security — had helped clamp down on crime.

“Crime has dropped a lot,” he said.

“There have been solid arrests using the camera systems and through collaboration between SAPS, CityWide, and even the banks’ security teams who chase down card scammers.

“But we’re staying vigilant — there are still the odd vehicles that swap number plates when they enter the area.”

Summerstrand resident Barbara Louis, out for an early walk with her dog between Pollok and Hobie beaches on Thursday, said the promenade was generally in good shape.

“There’s the odd street lamp that’s out, and on weekends you sometimes find litter near the pier, but overall it’s OK,” she said.

Terry McManigal, relaxing on the benches overlooking the waves, said the fencing could use more consistent maintenance.

“It’s great they’ve made things look nicer for visitors — but upkeep throughout the year would be appreciated by those of us who live here and pay rates,” he said.

Though sections of the new fence behind Something Good roadhouse have already been vandalised, the municipality has built a new concrete stairway to the beach, and sandbags to stabilise the dunes have been restacked.

However, the public toilets opposite 10th Avenue remain closed, and litter — including alcohol bottles — was still visible during an inspection by a Herald team last week.

With the Bay bracing for a huge splash with the 2026 Lifesaving World Championships, Life Saving SA director of sports Craig van Rooyen said there had been more commitments of support from the city.

“Our clubhouses continuously lack maintenance, but they have started at Summerstrand, where the city has assisted with the repair to the roof.”

Van Rooyen is also the project manager for the World Lifesaving Champs.

“I have been in constant communication and meetings with the city managers as well as the relevant departments, and we are constantly monitoring, adjusting budgets, and requesting upgrades to certain key infrastructure in and around the city,” he said.

“This obviously plays a vital role in terms of us hosting a successful championship.

“We are making progress but we are still waiting on final decisions, which is vitally important for us to move forward with our planning.”